NXT Ratings Report For 5/25

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT, featuring NXT Champion Karrion Kross retaining over Finn Balor in the main event, drew 698,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

This viewership is down 0.29% from last week’s show, which drew 700,000 viewers.

The Cable Top 150 ranking is not available right now but NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 13% from last week’s 0.15 key demo rating.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 0.29% from last Tuesday’s show, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 13% from last week. This week’s key demo rating is the second-lowest of the year, tied with the March 17 episode, and behind the 0.12 rating that the show drew on February 10. It should be noted that these two episodes aired on Wednesday night with head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite. This week’s NXT viewership was up 17.9% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was even with the same week in 2020. The 2020 episodes also went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.