NXT Ratings Report For 8/19

NXT aired with no competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the final build for Saturday’s “Takeover: XXX” event. NXT drew 853,000 viewers on the USA Network last night, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 619,000 viewers.

This is the best NXT viewership of 2020, and the fifth-best audience of all-time. This is also the best viewership since the November 20 episode, which drew 916,000 viewers, beating the 893,000 viewers that Dynamite drew that night. This was the fourth time that NXT has aired without competition from AEW since moving to the USA Network last fall. The first two episodes were September 18, which drew 1.179 million viewers, and September 25, which drew 1.006 million viewers. The Christmas 2019 episode on December 2015 also aired with no AEW competition, drawing 831,000 viewers. This week’s show ranked #64 in viewership and #23 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #65 on the Cable Top 150 and #71 in viewership.

NXT drew a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week. Last week’s show drew a 0.16 in the same demo. The 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic is tied with two other shows, the January 22 and February 12 episodes, to be the second-best rating in that demo this year, behind the February 19 episode that drew a 0.25 rating.