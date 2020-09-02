NXT Ratings Report For 9/1/2020

For the third week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night. This was the first of two NXT Super Tuesday episodes due to the NHL playoffs airing on the USA Network. NXT drew 849,000 viewers on the USA Network last night, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 824,000 viewers. This is the third-best NXT viewership of 2020, and the eighth-best of all-time.

NXT drew a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week. Last week’s show drew a 0.24 in the same demo. The 0.26 rating in the key demo is the best of 2020, and the best since the December 18 episode, which drew a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This week’s show ranked #60 in viewership and #10 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #24 on the Cable Top 150 and #83 in viewership. This is a rare top 10 finish for NXT on the Cable Top 150. The best before this would be the July 1 episode, which ranked #13 for the night in the key 18-49 demographic.