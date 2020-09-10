NXT Ratings Report For 9/8

For the fourth week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite on Tuesday night. This was the second and final NXT Super Tuesday episode to air due to the NHL playoffs airing on the USA Network. NXT drew 838,000 viewers on the USA Network this past Tuesday night, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 849,000 viewers. This is the third-best NXT viewership of 2020, and the eighth-best of all-time.

NXT drew a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week. Last week’s show drew a 0.26 in the same demo. The 0.22 rating in the key demo tied with three other episodes to be the ninth-best of this year. This week’s show ranked #60 in viewership and #15 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #10 on the Cable Top 150 and #60 in viewership.