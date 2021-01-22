NXT/RAW To Possibly Be Impacted By NBC Sports Network Closing?

NBC has confirmed that they will be shutting down their NBC Sports Network cable station and that could end up having a significant impact on WWE programming that airs on the USA Network.

NBC revealed to sports leagues and partners today that the NBC Sports Network will be shutting down by the end of 2021. Sports Business Journal reports that larger properties like the NHL, the EPL and NASCAR will likely move to the USA Network.

NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey series moving to the USA Network could mean a change for the weekly WWE NXT show, which airs on Wednesday nights.

It was speculated by PWInsider that NASCAR’s Sunday programming moving to Monday night on the USA Network, due to weather delays, could impact the weekly WWE RAW show, but USA has been favorable to RAW in recent years when it comes to potential pre-emptions for various events such as the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and it seems unlikely that USA would push to move RAW now that they are paying a higher premium for WWE’s flagship show.

Deadline has revealed the full staff memo that was issued today by NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua. You can see the full internal memo below: