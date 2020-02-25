NXT Referee Returning From Broken Leg

WWE NXT referee Tom Castor is returning to work this week.

Castor is the referee who suffered a broken leg at the NXT live event in Omaha, Nebraska back on April 25, 2019. Castor suffered the injury during The Velveteen Dream’s win over Tyler Breeze, and still managed to make the 3 count. He was praised on social media for finishing the match after such a rough injury.

NXT referee Drake Wuertz took to Twitter today to announce Castor’s return to action on tomorrow’s NXT episode on the USA Network, and welcome him back.

“Tomorrow is a huge day for @WWENXT! Our beloved @tomcastorWWE makes his return to the ring 10 months to the day after breaking his leg in the line of duty. His road to recovery has been inspiring to say the least. @FullSail @NXTUnited —Tom is back! #welcomeback,” Drake wrote.

Castor also posted a statement to Twitter today. Castor confirmed that he has been medically cleared to return to the ring, 10 months after he suffered the brutal injury.

“Today marks ten months to the day that I officiated this match between @mmmgorgeous and @dreamwwe in Omaha, Nebraska,” Castor wrote. “I had no idea going into that day how much of an impact this night would have on me. I’ve been thru a lot these last ten months. Some good, some bad and at first, if I’m being completely honest, lots of bad. But with love and support from my family and friends and with my loving wife, @sharon_castor with me thru all of it, I’ve managed to heal and grow. Now, after ten months, I am a overcome with emotion to announce that, as of this morning, I am CLEARED!!! Let’s get back to work!”

You can see the related posts from Drake and Tom below, along with a few shots from that night:

NEWS:

—————

NXT Referee (Tom Castor) broke his leg mid match but proceeds to finish the match In my opinion props to him for finishing the match!💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/KyUuXzTqTI — 💎 (@xprepotency) April 29, 2019

Much respect for @WWENXT @tomcastorWWE

Made the 3 count w/a very broken leg

You sir are HARDCORE

Prayers of strength for a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/OmmRBHLXSP — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 26, 2019