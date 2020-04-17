NXT Releases Taynara Conti

Add WWE NXT Superstar Taynara Conti to the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE this week, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on if Conti was released with the others on Wednesday, or if she was just released today. As we’ve noted, it was said that more NXT cuts are expected.
