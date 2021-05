The date for the next WWE NXT TakeOver special has reportedly been locked down and will carry a special theme.

The plan for the next NXT TakeOver show is to take place on Sunday 6/13, according to Fightful Select. It will be titled, NXT TakeOver: In Your House. WWE has reportedly told the wrestlers about the date as well as the theme.

After being on hiatus for more than 20 years, WWE brought the IYH name & theme back last June, complete with the old school set.