NXT Results – February 26, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network opens up with Mauro Ranallo leading a video package with highlights from last week’s show.

– We’re live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant “NXT!” as the announcers hype the show.

– We see a black SUV outside. Charlotte Flair is in it. NXT General Manager William Regal greets her as she steps out. Regal has two staffers get Flair’s bags out of the back of the SUV.

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes

We go right back to the ring for tonight’s opener as Dominik Dijakovic makes his way out. Cameron Grimes is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it. Dijakovic grounds Grimes with a headlock. Grimes resists and tries to fight free but Dijakovic overpowers and keeps him grounded. Dijakovic drops Grimes with a big shoulder. They keep going and Grimes nails a dropkick. Grimes with strikes to bring Dijakovic back down. Grimes with kicks. Dijakovic comes out of nowhere with a big Cyclone kick for a close 2 count as fans pop.

Dijakovic keeps control and unloads on Grimes in the corner. Dijakovic drops Grimes with a Pendulum backbreaker. Dijakovic goes on and springboards off the middle rope for another close 2 count. Grimes fights but Dijakovic takes him to the corner with big strikes. Dijakovic goes for a suplex but Grimes counters and nails forearms to the back. Grimes with the big inverted hurricanrana to spike Dijakovic. Dijakovic keeps fighting and sends Grimes out to the floor as a “NXT!” chant starts up. Grimes lands hard. Dijakovic brings him back in but Grimes kicks him from the apron back to the floor. Dijakovic tries to come back in but Grimes nails a penalty kick to drop him again. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Grimes has Dijakovic grounded in the middle of the ring. Dijakovic fights up and out but Grimes beats him back down to doubling over. Dijakovic unloads with strikes now, punches and kicks. Dijakovic with a big shot to the face before launching Grimes across the ring. Dijakovic runs into a big kick. Dijakovic with more offense and a close 2 count. Dijakovic goes for a chokeslam but Grimes fights him off. Grimes with a Superman elbow and a superkick. Grimes goes on and nails a German suplex for a 2 count.

Grimes stomps while Dijakovic is down. Fans do dueling chants. Grimes slides under the rope and lands on the floor. Dijakovic nails a huge moonsault to the floor as fans chant “NXT!” again. Dijakovic rolls Grimes back in and the referee checks on Grimes while he’s down. Dijakovic is going to climb back in but Damian Priest runs down the ramp and takes Dijakovic’s knee out with a foreign object.

Priest hops right over the barrier into the crowd and retreats as Dijakovic goes down on the floor. The referee finally turns around and starts counting but Dijakovic makes it back in right before the 10 count as fans cheer him on. Grimes immediately puts Dijakovic right back down with the Cave-In double stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, the music hits as Grimes takes his hat and makes his exit. We go to replays. Referees run down and tend to Dijakovic in the ring as he clutches his surgically-repaired knee.

– Jon Quasto is backstage with NXT General Manager William Regal. He announces that a series of qualifying matches will begin next week for the NXT women’s division. The winners will go on to “Takeover: Tampa Bay” to compete in a Ladder Match to crown a new #1 contender, who will face the winner of the WrestleMania 36 match between Charlotte Flair and NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at a later date.

– Still to come, Finn Balor. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see trainers and officials tending to Dominik Dijakovic during the break, helping him out.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor.

Balor takes the mic as fans start a “Finn!” chant. Balor says he’s not a moves guy, he’s not an internet guy, he’s not a stooge to the office politics guy, but when the bell rings he is The Guy. Fans chant his name again. Balor says he builds brands. Japan, done it. Mexico, done it. Intercontinental Title, done it. Universal Title, done it. NXT Title, done it. Balor says it’s WrestleMania season and everyone is trying to peak for WrestleMania but he’s been at his peak for 20 years. Fans continue to cheer Balor on.

Balor says the big question is – what’s next for Finn Balor? Who else is going to get that Finn Rub? Balor goes on about who he’s defeated until the music interrupts and out comes Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner to a pop. Barthel takes the mic and says there’s something Balor hasn’t done. He goes on about how Imperium controls the ring and says NXT UK Champion WALTER would like to send his regards. Fans are chanting “WALTER!” now. Barthel tosses the mic as if they are about to attack. Balor attacks first, dropkicking him through the ropes.

Balor takes out both of them at ringside and hits a big Slingblade on Barthel. He goes to put Aichner down again but Barthel leaps off the steel ring steps with a big flying uppercut. Barthel and Aichner destroy Balor at ringside now, leaving him laid out against the steel steps. Fans chant for WALTER again as Barthel and Aichner pose over Balor, who is clutching the back of his head. The two Imperium representatives march back to the back.

– We get a promo for Austin Theory to hype tonight’s match with Tommaso Ciampa. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get some sort of cryptic video teaser, possibly for Killer Kross?

– We see video from earlier today of Bianca Belair arriving to the building. She briefly talks to Jon and is confident about tonight’s match.

Xia Li vs. Mia Yim

We go back to the ring and out first comes Xia Li. Mia Yim is out next.

The bell rings and we get a show of respect handshake. However, Yim pulls her in and they have some words. Li tries to unload with kicks but Yim backs into the corner. Yim pleads some but nails a big dropkick out of nowhere. Yim with more offense and a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Li kicks Yim back from the corner. Yim comes back and puts her face-first into the turnbuckles. Yim with more boots to the face in the corner as the referee warns her and counts.

Yim crashes into the corner with a rolling senton as Li moves out of the way. Li with big right hands to keep Yim away. Li with clotheslines and a big kick now. Mauro confirms Flair vs. Belair will be the main event tonight. More back and forth now. Yim nails Eat Defeat out of nowhere but before she can get the pin, the music hits and Dakota Kai comes out with Raquel Gonzalez.

Kai takes the mic and brings up what happened between she and Yim at WarGames last year. Kai taunts Yim and tosses the mic after threatening her. Li takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Yim for the pin to win.

Winner: Xia Li

– After the match, Gonzalez immediately hits the ring and beats Yim down. Kai watches from the ramp and laughs. Li tries to make the save but Gonzalez levels her as well. Gonzalez goes back to beating Yim around the ring as fans boo her. Gonzalez drives Yim into the mat with a big chokeslam as Kai cheers her on from the ramp. Gonzalez makes her exit and joins Kai.

– We see Tommaso Ciampa backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a backstage promo from The Velveteen Dream. He addresses Roderick Strong and says he’s back, so he wants it all. Dream wants William Regal to put he and Strong in the Steel Cage next Wednesday. Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage match has already been booked for next week.

Austin Theory vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go back to the ring and out first comes Austin Theory. Tommaso Ciampa is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it trading shots. Theory gets the upperhand as fans chant for Ciampa. Theory unloads on Ciampa against the ropes. Theory runs into a big boot. Ciampa with a big right hand. Ciampa levels Theory with an elbow. More back and forth now. Ciampa dodges a dropkick and tosses Theory out to the floor. Ciampa goes for Willow’s Bell but Theory drags him to the floor. Ciampa counters and sends Theory into the barrier but Theory puts the brakes on.

Theory fights back on the floor and brings Ciampa back in. Theory beats Ciampa down with strikes in the corner. Ciampa keeps fighting but Theory counters and dropkicks him in the middle of the ring. Theory wastes some time but covers for a quick 1 count. Theory with a big uppercut and a flying forearm in the corner. Ciampa fights back and hits a neckbreaker over the top rope. Theory falls out to the floor. Ciampa follows and drives Theory face-first into the ring post. Ciampa sits on the apron and pats himself on the back as fans pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ciampa tries to mount offense but Theory drops him and nails a standing moonsault for a 2 count and a pop. More back and forth now. Ciampa with a big clothesline coming out of the corner. Ciampa unloads with strikes as fans cheer him on. Ciampa with three more lariats. Ciampa with a big German suplex for a pop. Ciampa with a running knee to the face against the ropes.

Ciampa goes for the Fairytale Ending but Theory blocks it and nails a back elbow. They tangle some more and Ciampa nails a big rolling knee for another close 2 count. Ciampa is surprised at the kick out. Ciampa takes Theory to the corner for a big chop. Ciampa takes Theory to the top and chops him again. They both continue the big offense and counters as fans cheer them on for a few minutes. Theory with a big Ataxia but Ciampa still kicks out at 2.

They get back up and trade shots as fans stay behind them. Ciampa drops Theory with a knee in the middle of the ring. Theory blocks the Fairytale Ending again. Theory rocks Ciampa again. Ciampa kicks out after another Ataxia. Theory ends up unloading on the floor again. Ciampa stops him coming back in and drops him with Willow’s Bell. Ciampa ends up hitting the Fairytale Ending for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, the music hits as Ciampa recovers and we go to replays. We come back to Ciampa standing tall. Johnny Gargano rushes the ring and attacks Ciampa. They brawl and fans boo as Gargano gets the upperhand. Ciampa counters and beats on Gargano in the corner. Theory comes from behind but Ciampa drops him. This allows Gargano to level Ciampa with a superkick out of the corner. Fans chant “Johnny sucks!” as Gargano stands over Ciampa and stares him down. Gargano rocks Ciampa again and then sits down next to him on the apron to mock him. Gargano brings Ciampa to the floor as fans do dueling chants of “Johnny Wrestling! Johnny sucks!” now. Gargano stalks Ciampa and stares him down at ringside.

– Still to come, Flair vs. Belair in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Undisputed Era is backstage. Roderick Strong agrees with Velveteen Dream about next week’s Steel Cage match. Roderick says he’s going to break Dream. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish address NXT Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne. NXT Champion Adam Cole says Strong will get the NXT North American Title back after he’s done with Dream, then O’Reilly and Fish will get their titles back, and The Undisputed Era will continue to be the most dominant faction in history, and no one can stop them. Now that’s undisputed, Cole says. They pose together to end the segment.

Bronson Reed vs. Killian Dain

We go back to the ring and out comes Bronson Reed. Killian Dain is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up, going to the corner. Reed tries to scoop Dain but Dain counters and rocks him. Reed ends up dropkicking Dain out of the ring. Reed runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive to the floor as fans cheer him on. Dain unloads on Reed as they come back in. Dain with a big guillotine leg drop from the top but Reed kicks out at 2. Dain with more offense in the corner now. Dain whips Reed across the ring and he goes down after hitting the turnbuckles hard. Reed kicks out at 2.

Dain rocks Reed back into the corner. Dain takes Reed down and grounds him in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. They both collide in the middle of the ring, and both go down. They get back up and trade big strikes and trash talking in the middle of the ring. Reed levels Dain with a clothesline. Reed with a scoop slam. Reed drops his straps and launches Dain with a big suplex.

Reed with the hip attack in the corner against the turnbuckles. They trade more counters and Dain nails a Samoan Drop. Dain goes to the top for a Vader Bomb but Reed gets his knees up. Reed climbs up and nails a big diving DDT. Reed with a Death Valley Driver in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count. Dain keeps fighting and nails a big superplex. Dain keeps control and hits a big senton from the corner. Dain then hits the Vader Bomb, this time connecting and covering for the pin to win.

Winner: Killian Dain

– After the match, Dain stands tall as we go to replays. Dain makes his exit as Reed slowly gets to his feet.

– The announcers talk about The Forgotten Sons and The Grizzled Young Veterans having words last week. They will do battle in tag team action tonight. Beth says The Forgotten Sons are fighting for America. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on NXT Tag Team Champions The BroserWeights, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne.

The Forgotten Sons vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Grizzled Young Veterans, Zack Gibson and James Drake. Fans boo as they take the mic to start ripping on American fans and The Forgotten Sons. They go on as fans chant “USA!” now. The music interrupts and out come The Forgotten Sons – Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake with Jaxson Ryker.

Nigel is heeling it up on commentary to go with Drake and Gibson. The bell rings and Gibson starts with Blake. Blake gets the upperhand and nails a pair of dropkicks. Blake then dropkicks Drake off the apron to the floor. Cutler tags in for the double teaming on Gibson for a 2 count. Cutler grounds Gibson by his arm in the middle of the ring now.

Gibson looks to mount offense but Cutler cuts him off. Gibson finally rocks Cutler to tag in Drake for the double team. Drake with a quick pin attempt. Drake unloads on Cutler now and covers for a 2 count. Drake grounds Cutler and yells out at the crowd now. Ryker looks on and rallies the crowd from ringside.

Drake fights Cutler into the corner and in comes Gibson for more double teaming. Gibson covers for a 2 count. Drake comes back in and keeps control. Blake tags in and catches Drake with a powerslam for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Drake meets Ryker at ringside and backs away. Blake comes over with strikes to Drake, rolling him back in. Gibson is legal for that team now. Blake fights them both off. Cutler tags in for the double team on Drake, then Gibson. They send Gibson to the floor, then launch Drake out onto him. Fans cheer the Sons on as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Blake fights out of a corner, rocking both opponents after he was double teamed. Drake blocks a roll-up and in comes Gibson to break it up. Gibson keeps Blake grounded again. Blake finally hits a jumping neckbreaker to get an opening. Drake tags in first and stops Blake from tagging out. Blake back-drops Drake and in comes Cutler off the hot tag. Cutler unloads on both opponents. There’s chaos now as the match falls apart. Cutler ends up dropping Drake on his neck. Ryker marches over to stop Gibson from interfering from the floor. Gibson trips and Ryker stalks him. More chaos at ringside as everyone is involved again. Ryker goes down.

Drake sends Cutler flying from the top to the floor. Blake sends Gibson to the floor. Blake and Drake trade big shots. Gibson tags in but misses a clothesline. Blake misses a moonsault. The Grizzled Young Vets go on and hit the Ticket to Mayhem on Blake to get the pin.

Winners: The Grizzled Young Veterans

– After the match, Gibson and Drake retreat to the ramp as their music hits. Ryker and Cutler check on Blake as we go to replays. The Forgotten Sons look on from the ring as the NXT UK Superstars celebrate on the stage.

– Kat Marino is backstage asking Tegan Nox how she prepares for next week’s Steel Cage match with Dakota Kai. Nox admits she’s still feeling the table bump from Raquel Gonzalez, but she won’t be a factor next week and will have to watch as she takes out her little friend. Nox says Kai started this in a cage and she will end it in a cage next week.

– We see Charlotte Flair backstage warming up for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another cryptic teaser video. Speculation online is that this is for Killer Kross but no name was given in the video.

– The announcers confirm two Steel Cage matches for next week – Dream vs. Strong and Kai vs. Nox.

– We see video from earlier with Quasto catching up with Damian Priest as he walked with two women on his arms backstage. Priest says he attacked Dominik Dijakovic earlier tonight to send a message to NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Bianca Belair. RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair is out next, to some boos but some cheers also. This is Flair’s first NXT match in 4 years.

The bell rings and fans chant “you don’t go here!” at Flair. Others respond with “welcome home!” chants to support The Queen. They lock up and Flair takes Belair to the corner, holding her down as the referee counts and warns her. Fans do more dueling chants. Flair backs off and draws a line. Belair quickly crosses it and they lock up again. Flair takes Belair down tot he mat and they trade holds. Belair kips up but Flair takes her back down for a quick 1 count. Belair does the same.

More back and forth as they continue to trade holds. Flair keeps Belair grounded now. Belair fights up and out, eventually nailing a dropkick. Belair taunts Flair for a big pop now. Belair with a Spear in the corner. Belair tosses Flair by her hair. The dueling chants start up again. Flair avoids a scoop slam and unloads with chops, talking trash and beating Belair up with chops into the corner. Flair takes Belair back down and nails a running boot to the face. Flair stands tall and poses over Belair to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they end up on the floor with Belair sending Flair into the barrier. Flair comes back in and Belair rolls her for a 2 count. Flair immediately drops Belair with a chop. Belair ducks another chop as fans continue the dueling chants. Flair with a neckbreaker. Flair grounds Belair by her neck with a Dragon Sleeper. Belair tries to fight out and does using the turnbuckles. Belair drops Flair and goes for a Glam Slam. Belair nails it in the middle of the ring for another pin attempt.

Belair looks to keep the offense going but Flair cuts her off with a kick. They tangle some more on their feet. Belair with an abdominal stretch counter into one of her own in the middle of the ring. Belair goes on and hits a handspring moonsault for a 2 count. Flair ends up eating an elbow but then sends Belair face-first into the turnbuckles. Flair boots Belair around while she’s down, then steps on her as fans boo her. Flair goes to the top for a moonsault but Belair gets her legs up. Flair catches the leg and applies a Boston Crab as fans pop. Belair crawls for the bottom rope and eventually escapes. Flair comes back with a 2 count. Flair with a Stretch Muffler submission now.

Belair resists the Muffler but Flair powers up with a big sitdown powerbomb for another close 2 count. Flair goes for a big boot but gets hung up on the top rope. Belair takes advantage and works her over, dropkicking her out to the floor. Belair follows and sends Flair face-first into the ring post. Belair goes on and brings Flair back into the ring. Belair goes to the top but has to land on her feet as Flair moves. Belair follows up with a Spear. Flair comes right back with a Spear of her own, then Natural Selection for the pin to win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, the music hits as Flair stands tall. Flair exits the ring and brings a steel chair back in to use it on Belair but the music interrupts and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Flair doesn’t stop as she keeps going and stomps the chair onto Belair’s ankle, then applies the Figure Four. Ripley watches from the stage and she looks to be in no hurry. She finally speeds up just a little and heads down to the ring as Flair tightens the hold before breaking it. Flair gets up as Ripley enters the ring. Flair immediately retreats to the floor and has a staredown with Ripley as NXT goes off the air on the USA Network.