NXT Results For Apr. 29 2020

NXT Results – April 29 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype the show, featuring a look back at last week’s tournament matches.

– We’re live from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. We see NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair arriving to the building earlier today as Tom hypes tonight’s NXT North American Title match. Tom sends us to our first match, and introduces Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as they will be calling the action. They apparently are not in the arena tonight, but are calling the matches from other locations.

Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (0-1) vs. El Hijo del Fantasma (1-0)

Mauro and Beth take over on commentary as we go to the ring. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is out first for opener, the next match in the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Mauro brings Tom back in to look at the current tournament standings. Out next comes El Hijo del Fantasma.

The bell rings and they go at it. Fantasma taunts and warns Scott after an early pin attempt. They lock up again and Fantasma slams Scott, then rolls him into another pin attempt. Scott shows some frustration now as Fantasma taunts him again. Fantasma takes Scott down again and goes for a pin. Scott comes back and does the same. Scott takes Fantasma down with a headscissors.

Scott with more offense and a dropkick to send Fantasma out to the floor as the referee counts. Scott goes for a kick from the apron but ends up landing on his feet on the floor after another move attempt due to Fantasma moving out of the way twice. Fantasma with a big enziguri on the floor. Fantasma looks over at the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title on display at ringside.

Fantasma brings it back into the ring to break the count. Fantasma works Scott over in the corner. Scott counters as Fantasma charges. Scott counters and crotches Fantasma on the top rope. Scott goes on and hits a big springboard Frankensteiner from the second rope to the second rope on the other side of the turnbuckle. Fantasma kicks out at 2. Scott keeps control on their feet now as Fantasma tries to trade holds.

Fantasma fights out and dodges an attack. They run the ropes and Fantasma hits a big flying headscissors. Fantasma keeps control but baseball slides out. Scott counters and comes back with a big kick to the face from the apron. Fantasma goes down on the floor. The referee starts counting as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Scott has Fantasma grounded in the ring. More back and forth now. Scott comes from the top but we get a counter and Fantasma comes right back with a big basement dropkick to rock Scott. Fantasma with running double knees to the face in the corner. Fantasma with a big chop. Fantasma takes Scott to the top and climbs up for another Frankensteiner. Fantasma goes right back to the top and hits a big flying splash but Scott still kicks out at 2. Fantasma can’t believe it.

They trade big strikes on their feet in the middle of the ring now. The shots keep coming and they both go down, stunned. Tom joins Mauro and Beth for some commentary. Scott ends up hitting a big German suplex, launching Fantasma onto his neck. Fantasma goes out for a breather. Scott runs the ropes and flies out as Fantasma comes right back into the ring. Fantasma then runs the ropes and nails a big suicide dive.

The referee counts. Fantasma brings it back in. Scott blocks the Phantom Driver. They tangle on the mat now and Scott ends up rolling Fantasma over into the pin to get the win.

Winner: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (1-1)

– After the match, Scott stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays and get a look at the updated tournament standings. They are both at 1-1. Drake Maverick vs. Tony Nese will take place later tonight. McKenzie Mitchell interviews Scott next to the title on display after the match. Scott says he told us. Scott says he has all the respect in the world for Fantasma. Scott knew Fantasma before NXT and he’s a solid opponent, but Scott told us he needed it more than Fantasma. Scott says he needs this more than anyone else does. He goes on and promises that when the game is on the line and you need the last shot to win, give the ball to Swerve and he will always make it. Scott says he’s 1-1 now and has just 1 more win to go, and then this will be Swerve’s House.

– Tom says NXT Champion Adam Cole will be here tonight. Up next, Candice LeRae will be in action and Johnny Gargano will be with her. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today with Dominik Dijakovic outside of the building. He says Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae just want to be the victim. Gargano wants to tear down NXT and re-build it in his own image, which is terrifying. Dijakovic says it’s ironic that Gargano wants to revolt against the establishment because that’s the same establishment that put him in a bunch of Takeover matches. He goes on and says his family taught him about respect but Gargano and LeRae don’t respect anyone, they just want to complain. Dijakovic says Gargano ranted last week but didn’t say anything about backing up his action. Dijakovic goes on and issues a challenge to Gargano for next week.

– Tom shows us video of El Hijo del Fantasma being interviewed after the tournament loss. He was suddenly attacked by the mystery men wearing lucha masks, who have been abducting NXT Superstars. Like he did last week, Fantasma fought them off again and made it away safely. Mauro says inquiring minds want to know who the masked men are.

Candice LeRae vs. Kacy Catanzaro

We go to the ring and out first comes Candice LeRae. She walks down the ramp and here comes husband Johnny Gargano on the mic. Gargano starts hyping his wife up and gives her his own, lengthy introduction, calling her his favorite wrestler, currently residing in his heart. Out next comes Candice’s former friend and partner, Kacy Catanzaro.

They lock up and then break, talking trash to each other. They lock up in a test of strength. LeRae takes Catanzaro down. Catanzaro kips back up as Gargano watches from a chair at ringside. More back and forth now. Catanzaro takes LeRae down but LeRae comes back and drops her on her neck. Catanzaro sweeps LeRae from the apron and then launches herself in with a senton for a close 2 count.

Catanzaro with another drop toe hold. She goes for a moonsault in the middle of the ring but LeRae gets her knees up and she lands hard. LeRae keeps control and hits a side slam fr a 2 count. LeRae grounds Catanzaro in the middle of the ring now. LeRae with more offense now. LeRae counters and slams Catanzaro on her face with a Wheel Barrow. Gargano nods in approval.

LeRae goes for the GargaNo Escape but it’s blocked and Catanzaro covers for a 2 count. LeRae is upset now as she unloads with chops. The referee warns LeRae as the unloads in the corner while Catanzaro is down. LeRae with more aggressive offense. LeRae goes on and hits the Wicked Stepsister finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Candice LeRae

– After the match, LeRae stands tall and looks down at Catanzaro as her music hits. We go to replays. LeRae exits the ring and joins Gargano as they head up the ramp. The referee checks on Catanzaro in the ring. LeRae stops on the ramp and changes her mind. She goes back to the ring and attacks Catanzaro again, putting her in the GargaNo Escape. LeRae and Gargano exit now.

– We go backstage to Damian Priest. He issues a warning to Keith Lee ahead of tonight’s title match and says when it’s all over, Lee will be the one basking in the glory of the new champion Priest. Mauro says this will be the main event for tonight. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and NXT Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher are on the stage. Riddle dismisses recent criticism. He says he and Pete Dunne, who is stuck in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic, are a real team, but so are he and Thatcher. Riddle goes on and reveals that tonight is the first edition of The Newly Bro Show. Thatcher looks confused. Riddle kicks his shoes off as crew members quickly run out and set the chairs and podium out. Byron Saxton is introduced as the host and he’s using his super game show host voice.

Saxton introduces the first contestant, Thatcher. He asks if it’s true Thatcher once ripped someone’s eye out. “Yeah,” says Thatcher. Saxton introduces Riddle next and goes over the rules. He will asks questions and one will answer on the white board, while the other answers verbally. The first question is what did Riddle have for breakfast this morning. Thatcher says he has no idea. Riddle really doesn’t either. Saxton asks Thatcher about watching TV next and Thatcher doesn’t own a TV. Riddle goes with The Price Is Right and Saxton says he got that one right as well, somehow. Saxton asks if this means Thatcher has never “Netflixed and Chilled” since he doesn’t have a TV. Thatcher doesn’t need Netflix to chill. Riddle says Thatcher is a real stallion, if you know what he means. Riddle says Saxton probably doesn’t know what he means. Saxton thanks him for the self esteem boost.

Saxton asks Thatcher next where is the weirdest place he’s “done it” as a professional wrestler. Thatcher says the ring, but one time he had a Triple Threat at a laundromat. Riddle says his mind went straight to the gutter. He says they are going to be great together. Saxton also sees big potential. Saxton moves on to the final round but Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel suddenly strike with a brutal attack from behind.

Imperium destroys Riddle at ringside as all three announcers call the action. Thatcher runs back over but he also gets double teamed after they take him in the ring. Barthel and Aichner destroy Thatcher and hit their double team finisher. Barthel talks trash to Thatcher while he’s down. Aichner exits and brings the NXT Tag Team Titles back into the ring. They raise the titles in the air as the Imperium theme hits. They drop the titles on top of Thatcher as we go to replays.

– We see Mia Yim backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom talks about WWE and World Wish Day. He leads us to a video package on WWE’s partnership with Make-A-Wish. Tom asks fans to donate at wish.org/wwe.

– NXT Champion Adam Cole is backstage. He reveals that NXT General Manager William Regal has made The Velveteen Dream vs. Cole for the title on next week’s show. He goes on with a promo on the match, and says he can promise the dream will be over. Mauro confirms the match for next week.

Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim

We go to the ring and out first comes Mia Yim. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is out next for this non-title match.

The bell rings and they go at it. Flair takes control and switches hold, talking some trash and taunting Yim. Flair with a big knee to the gut and chops to drop Yim on her back. Yim looks to make a comeback but Flair drops her for a 2 count. Yim avoids a big boot and unloads with strikes. Yim sends Flair down in the corner and then hits a rolling cannonball. Yim fights in from the apron and nails a tornado DDT for another close 2 count.

Flair turns it around but Yim avoids a shot and poses on the second rope to taunt Flair. Flair comes over but gets sent to the floor. Yim taunts Flair again and she’s not happy. Flair ends up dropping Yim with a big right hand from the floor. Flair stands tall on the outside while Yim recovers on the mat as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair stands tall in the ring while Yim is down on the outside. She comes back in and Flair stomps away. More back and forth, in and out from both of the. Yim ends up applying the Tarantula submission on the ropes. Flair gets free and fights back, unloading with chops and elbows to send Yim back down. Flair talks trash and boots Yim around. Flair with more kicks and trash talking. Flair grabs Yim and brings her to her feet. Yim fights back and unloads. Yim drops Flair with the big Sole Food.

Flair comes right back in the corner and drives Yim hard into the turnbuckle. Flair goes up for the moonsault but Yim pulls her to the mat and rolls her for a close 2 count. Yim shows some frustration as Flair looks to be laughing some. Yim unloads with kicks while Flair is on her knees. Flair turns it around and applies the Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Yim finally rolls Flair into a close 2 count. Flair immediately fires back with a big boot for a close 2 count. Flair can’t believe it.

Flair goes for the Figure Four but Yim counters and rolls her for another small package. Yim keeps fighting but Flair ends up applying the Figure Four and the Figure Eight for the submission win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Flair raises the title on the outside of the ring but the music interrupts and out comes #1 contender Io Shirai. Shirai cuts a promo in Japanese and then says next week, Flair is hers. Flair and Shirai stare each other down as Shirai’s music starts back up. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayden Carter is backstage with Kacy Catanzaro, who is being looked at by a trainer. Kacy hurt her neck earlier. Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano walk by. LeRae mocks Catanzaro and warns her that this is how the new NXT is and she better get used to it.

– We see how Finn Balor appeared to be attacked last week. He’s announced to appear next Wednesday.

Dexter Lumis vs. Shane Thorne

We go back to the ring and out first comes the bizarre Dexter Lumis. Shane Thorne is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

They stare each other down after the bell. Thorne strikes first with a chop but Lumis just takes it. Thorne with a forearm to the face. Lumis takes it and hits a Thesz Press. Luis mounts Thorne with a few strikes. Thorne charges and eats a big uppercut. Lumis works Thorne over in the corner as the referee warns him. Thorne turns it around in the corner and beats on Lumis.

Thorne goes for a big tornado DDT from the corner but Lumis launches him across the ring. Lumis with a big right hand to drop Thorne again. Thorne counters and rakes the eyes to turn it around. Thorne with big rights to the face. Lumis takes them and fights back. Thorne keeps coming and hits a dropkick. Thorne with big running attacks in the corner, putting Lumis back down.

Thorne waits for Lumis to get back up. Lumis stares him down and catches him with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Lumis ends up dropping Thorne with a big Uranage. Lumis locks Thorne in an arm triangle on the mat and he starts to fade. Thorne finally goes out and the referee calls the match.

Winner: Dexter Lumis

– After the match, Lumis stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Tom talks some about the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and shows a tweet from champion Jordan Devlin, who said the winner will be crowned the “ultimate sham” instead of the champion. Tony Nese vs. Drake Maverick is coming up. Drake is shown backstage in deep though. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Keith Lee is backstage. Lee, who can barely speak, addresses Damian Priest and tonight’s match. Lee says Priest damaged his larynx and he’s not 100% but he’s alright. He goes on with the warning to Priest and is confident about tonight’s match.

Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Drake Maverick (0-1) vs. Tony Nese (1-0)

We go to the ring for the next match in the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Drake Maverick makes his way out as does Tony Nese. Drake has just one match left in WWE after this due to his release on April 15.

The bell rings and they go at it. Nese takes control with a stiff shot and sends Drake into the corner. Nese taunts Drake and picks on him, telling him he will have to do better. Drake tries again but Nese beats him down in the corner again, destroying him as the referee tries to pull him away. Drake is trying to catch his breath and yelling out in pain. Nese comes back into the ring and keeps control. He kicks Drake in the back and Drake screams out again.

Nese taunts Drake over fighting for his job as Drake crawls to the ropes. Nese continues with the aggressive offense, driving Drake back into the mat. Nese kicks Drake around and yells at the referee for worrying about Drake. Nese keeps the trash talking coming but Drake fights back. Nese drops him with another strike. Nese grabs Drake and runs, jumping out to land on his feet on the floor while using the top rope on Drake, knocking him back to the mat. Nese stands tall on the outside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Nese continues to taunt Drake while grounding him. Nese with another big shot while Drake is down, asking if he’s broken him yet. Nese taunts Drake about crying now. Nese with a slap to the face. Drake looks up from his knees and apparently he’s upset now. Nese asks if he’s angry. Nese sends Drake into the turnbuckle but Drake just takes it.

Drake throws off his wristbands and goes to work on Nese, backing him into the corner. The referee backs him off. Drake comes right back. Drake ends up kicking Nese from the middle rope and hitting a missile dropkick out of the corner. Drake misses a corner Cutter and runs into a back elbow. Nese with a big German suplex, launching Drake into the turnbuckles.

Nese exposes his knee now, pulling down the pad. Nese misses the running knee to the face. Drake gets back up and hits the corner Cutter for a close 2 count. Drake goes to the top but misses the diving elbow as Nese moves out of the way. Nese goes to the top for the 450 splash but Drake knocks his legs out and he goes down. Drake climbs up and hits a super bulldog from the top. Drake covers for the pin to get the win in the tournament.

Winner: Drake Maverick (1-1)

– After the match, Drake yells out and begins celebrating as we go to replays. McKenzie Mitchell interviews Drake as he sits on the apron after the match. Drake yells out that he did it, he told everyone he would do it and he did. He goes on and says Kushida is next. Drake goes on about how he’s not leaving, he’s not leaving because he loves this, and he’s not leaving until he’s the NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Drake walks off, going on about how he did it, as his music hits.

– Still to come, Priest vs. Lee. We get a video package with comments from both competitors. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the Mauro confirms three matches for next week – Shirai vs. Flair, Dream vs. Cole, Dijakovic vs. Gargano. Karrion Kross and Scarlett will also debut, and Finn Balor will return.

NXT North American Title Match: Damian Priest vs. Keith Lee

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Damian Priest. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee is out next. Taylor does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and here they go. Lee starts off with a big blow. They trade some offense but Lee keeps control. Lee with a big right hand as Priest comes out of the corner. More back and forth but Lee gets the upperhand again. Lee ends up clotheslining Priest over the top to the floor. Lee with a big shot on the floor. They fight into the barrier and Lee sends Priest over it. Lee follows and presses Priest high in the air. Lee launches Priest from the other side of the barrier, to the ring. Priest lands hard on the apron and falls to the floor.

REFRESH this page during NXT for updated PBP coverage…….