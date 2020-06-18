NXT Results – June 17 2020

NXT Report – June 17 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with highlights from last week’s show. Mauro Ranallo narrates and also hypes up tonight’s title matches.

– We’re live on a slight tape delay from the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University as we see developmental trainees in the crowd with friends and family. Mauro is joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix but once again they are not in the arena tonight. We see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions arriving to the building earlier – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Breezango vs. Imperium

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium head to the ring while Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next comes Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango. They mock Imperium by doing their entrance. Tom Phillips also joins Mauro and Beth.

The bell rings and Imperium immediately sends Fandango out to the floor. Marcel beats down Breeze and rips off his jacket, yelling while unloading in the corner. Barthel keeps control of Breeze and grounds him as Fandango returns to the apron. Breeze fights up and out, nailing a jawbreaker. Breeze fights but in comes Aichner with a big arm drag to cut him off. Aichner grounds Breeze by the arm as the referee counts now.

Breeze ends up sending he and Aichner over the top rope to the floor and they land hard. Marcel comes over and the referee warns him. Marcel ends up manhandling Breeze into the Plexiglas barrier while the referee was distracted a bit. Aichner brings him back into the ring for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Aichner stomps on the face of Breeze. Aichner keeps control and makes another tag. Barthel beats Breeze down in the corner again, then plays to the crowd for more boos. Breeze ends up looking for a counter, sending Barthel to the floor. Fandango finally gets the hot tag. Fandango unloads and takes out both opponents. Aichner takes a big powerslam and Fandango gets hyped up as the crowd rallies.

Fandango with a second tornado DDT, this time to Aichner. Fandango runs the ropes and takes out both champions on the floor with a big dive. Fandango clutches his elbow on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Breeze pins Aichner for a 2 count. Barthel fights back after being double teamed during the break we see. Aichner tags in and they double team Breeze with kicks and an assisted Brainbuster. Fandango runs in and breaks up Aichner’s pin. More back and forth and close calls from both teams for a few minutes as the match falls apart. Fandango with a Last Dance to Aichner but Barthel saves it. Breeze sends Barthel to the floor but Fandango clotheslines Barthel to the floor.

Fandango and Aichner are in the ring now. Indus Sher comes down with Malcolm Bivens, walking up to Barthel and Fandango on the floor. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch run down and attack Indus Sher from behind. Both of the teams end up on the ground and Breeze is knocked out onto them. Fandango rolls Barthel up from behind but Aichner is the legal man. Aichner runs over and drops Fandango with a DDT for the pin to retain.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium celebrates with their titles as the music hits. Bivens checks on Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh on the floor as we go to replays. Imperium raise the titles on the stage while Lorcan, Burch and Breezango look on from the ring. Indus Sher want to enter the ring to fight Lorcan and Burch but Bivens talks them down.

– Tom is joined by The Velveteen Dream for an interview. Dream speaks while Dexter Lumis hands a drawing to him but we don’t exactly see him. The drawing is of Lumis and Dream wearing the NXT Tag Team Titles. Dream says they may have helped each other in recent weeks, but it was called a favor and the drawing means nothing because Dream is a solo act. Dream puts the drawing down and walks off.

– We see Damian Priest arriving to the building earlier today. Cameron Grimes can be seen in the background. Back to commercial.

Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain

We go back to the ring and out comes Damian Priest to the ring. Killian Dain is out next for his return to action.

The bell rings as they size each other up. They lock up and go to the ropes, then from corner to corner. Dain with a side headlock now. Dain collides with a shoulder. Priest takes it and tells him to try again. They run the ropes and Priest acts like he tweaked his lower back on a landing. Dain attacks him into the corner and beats him down, focusing on the back.

Priest fights back and hits Dain with elbows. Dain ends up leveling Priest with a big leg drop from the middle rope while Priest hangs over the middle rope. Dain unloads with strikes while Priest is down on the mat. Priest tries to fight free with more elbows. Dain stops him with a headbutt. More back and forth now. Priest with kicks and more forearms. Dain grabs him for a belly-to-back suplex, and another. Dain lifts Priest again but slams him face-first this time. Priest kicks out at 2. Priest struggles to get up as Dain stays on him. Priest counters a belly-to-back suplex and shifts his weight for a quick pin attempt. Dain charges in the corner but hits the turnbuckles and goes down.

The crowd rallies some now as Priest gets up. Dain with big lefts and rights. Priest keeps fighting back. Priest with kicks and more punches. Dain charges but goes down off a clothesline. Priest comes off the second turnbuckle with a forearm but Dain still kicks out at 2. Priest stunt Dain in the corner and runs in with a forearm. Priest charges again but Dain meets him in mid-air with a crossbody for a 2 count. Priest slides out of an Electric Chair. More back and forth until Priest hits The Reckoning for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Tom leads us to a video package for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, formerly known as El Hijo del Fantasma. The video shows highlights from last week’s big angle and reveal. Escobar is shown in new footage standing with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. All three have their masks on but they take them off to show their faces as the video goes on. Escobar says he will change the history of lucha libre beginning tonight.

– Back from the break and we see footage of Killian Dain during the commercial break. Dain was making his exit when he spotted a still-disheveled Robert Stone leaning against the Plexiglas barrier on the crowd side. Dain smacked the barrier and sent Stone flying back to the ground.

Xia Li vs. Aliyah

We go back to the ring and out comes Xia Li. Aliyah is out next. She stops during her entrance and spots Robert Stone down on the ground, still looking rough and holding a bottle in a brown paper bag now. This is supposed to look like he’s drinking alcohol. Aliyah helps him to ringside and then hits the ring as her music plays.

The bell rings and they lock up. Aliyah with a big Thesz Press and strikes early on. Li comes right back with kicks as she takes Aliyah to the corner. Li places Aliyah on the top and rocks her. Aliyah counters as Li brings her off the top and hits a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. The referee warns Aliyah about using Li’s hair. Li responds with a big kick. Li with more big strikes to send Aliyah back down.

