NXT Results – June 24 2020

– Tonight’s taped WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with developmental trainees pounding on the Plexiglas barrier in the crowd. Mauro Ranallo, who is not in the building again this week, hypes the show.

– Mauro sends us to video shot one hour before, outside of the building. Cameron Grimes shows us how Damian Priest is down by his car several feet away. Referees rush over to check on Priest.

Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest

We go to the ring in the NXT Arena from the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL as Cameron Grimes makes his way out. Mauro is joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Grimes tkes the mic and talks about Damian Priest, also brags about his recent win over Finn Balor. Grimes wants to be declared the winner by forfeit. Priest comes limping to the ring as officials try to stop him. His ribs are taped up but he tells the referee he wants to go.

Grimes charges as the bell rings and Priest rocks him with a big right hand. Grimes fights but Priest fights him off again. Grimes keeps going for the ribs but Priest drops him in the corner and stomps away. More back and forth between the two now. Priest charges in the corner and leaps but misses. Grimes goes for a German suplex but it’s blocked. Grimes goes right for the ribs again. Priest ends up hitting the chokeslam after having it blocked before.

Grimes ends up taking Priest down on the outside, focusing on the ribs. Priest barely makes it back in before the 10 count as Grimes waits. Grimes charges in the corner with knees but Priest moves and Grimes hits the turnbuckles. Grimes comes right back with the Cave In in the middle of the ring. Grimes covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays as he rolls out of the ring.

– Rhea Ripley is outside being interviewed when Robert Stone walks up, still looking disheveled. He says Ripley was trying to play hard to get when she slammed him onto a table a few weeks ago. He brags on Aliyah being on a winning streak, saying she’s signed to The Robert Stone Brand. He goes on and on until Ripley decks him and slams him into a dumpster. Aliyah walks up and yells at Ripley for dumping her manager in the trash. Aliyah slaps Ripley in the face but realizes she made a mistake. Ripley says Aliyah just earned a ticket to her ring. Beth confirms they will face later tonight.

– Still to come, Keith Lee defends in a Triple Threat. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another pre-recorded aggressive training session with Timothy Thatcher. Thatcher says he’s going to make winners out of his unknown trainees.

Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas

We see what happened with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde taking out Drake Maverick last week. Escobar makes his way to the ring now as Alicia Taylor does introductions. Wilde and Mendoza join him in the middle of the ring. Out next comes Jake Atlas for this non-title match.

The bell rings and Escobar takes control into the corner. Atlas fights out and tries to mount some offense. Atlas with a crossbody. Atlas slaps Escobar in the chest a few times against the ropes. Atlas keeps control and grounds Escobar in the middle of the ring as Mendoza and Wilde look on from ringside.

Atlas with more shots in the corner. Escobar ducks but Atlas hits a big springboard arm drag out of the corner. Atlas with another takedown and right hands on the mat. Atlas stomps away in the corner and shows some frustration as the referee backs him off. Atlas drops Escobar again and chops him. Escobar fights back with rights from the corner. Atlas runs the ropes and hits a big hurricanrana. Escobar dumps Atlas to the apron and gets rocked. Atlas kicks at Mendoza but misses. Escobar takes advantage from the ring and knocks him into the barrier. Atlas goes down and we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Escobar works Atlas over in the corner. Escobar with a big kick for a 2 count. Escobar grounds Atlas with a submission now, right in front of Mendoza and Wilde as they taunt him. Santos keeps control and levels Atlas with a big back elbow. Atlas kicks out at 2. Escobar takes Atlas back down and applies an abdominal stretch as the crowd rallies for Atlas.

Atlas fights up and out, then avoids the Phantom Driver. Atlas with more offense into the corner. Atlas drops Escobar and scoops him for a big slam. Atlas with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Atlas dropkicks Escobar out to the floor. Mendoza and Wilde check on him. Atlas goes to the top, nailing a moonsault to take Wilde and Mendoza down. Atlas brings it back in the ring but misses a springboard knee. They tangle and Atlas drops Escobar on his face for another close 2 count.

Atlas goes back to the top but Escobar crotches him on the top and rocks him. Escobar puts Atlas on his shoulder and brings him to the middle of the ring for the Phantom Driver. Escobar covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Escobar stands tall and raises his title as the music hits. Wilde and Mendoza join him as they stand over Atlas. We go to replays. Escobar, Wilde and Mendoza look down at Atlas.

– We see footage from earlier today with another therapy session featuring The Undisputed Era, including Kyle O’Reilly in disguise. Roderick Strong is still haunted by Dexter Lumis and the trunk of that car. Strong has been working on his thoughts and today he thinks he can conquer that fear. He thinks he can do it. The Undisputed Era hypes Strong up and O’Reilly reveals himself. They all go outside to face the car trunk. Strong gets in and NXT Champion Adam Cole shuts the trunk on him. They’re celebrating. They open the trunk again and Strong has conquered his fear of the trunk. Cole reveals Strong will face Lumis tonight and he’s not so sure. They all walk off and Strong shuts the trunk again, hyping himself up for tonight’s match.

– We get a “Tale of the Tape” graphic for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened after NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium retained over Breezango last week, with Indus Sher plus Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Indus Sher and Malcolm Bivens now. Bivens cuts a promo and says Indus Sher would’ve also put Lorcan and Burch in an ambulance last week if he didn’t hold them back. He praises them some more and they both issue warnings in their native tongues.

– The announcers send us to a lengthy video package for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

We go back to the ring and Kacy Catanzaro is out first. Kayden Carter is out next to join her. Out next comes Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Carter and Gonzalez start things off. Carter talks trash and shoves her. Gonzalez puts her down by clutching her throat. Carter with some chops to the chest and more strikes. Carter goes for a big springboard arm drag but Gonzalez overpowers and takes control. Catanzaro is legal. Gonzalez blocks a unique double team and goes to charge them both but they hit a double drop toe hold. Gonzalez is double teamed again but Carter can’t pin her. Gonzalez rams Carter back into the turnbuckles. Kai tags in but Carter back elbows her.

Catanzaro tags back in and Carter launches her onto Kai for a 2 count. Kai drops Catanzaro with a knee. Kai with a 2 count. Gonzalez tags back in and beats Catanzaro down in the corner. Kai tags back in for the double team. Gonzalez with a powerslam and Kai covers for a 2 count as Carter makes the save. Catanzaro kicks Kai away and tags in Carter.

Carter runs in and decks both opponents. Carter rocks Kai and dropkicks her. Carter with a wheel barrow roll-up to Kai and a kick for another 2 count. Carter with a running big boot to the face for another pin attempt. Kai with a Scorpion Kick out of nowhere. Catanzaro tags in and hits a hurricanrana on Kai but Gonzalez tags her out.

