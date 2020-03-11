NXT Results – March 11 2020

NXT Report – March 11, 2020

– Tonight’s special edition of WWE NXT opens up with a video package showing highlights from last week’s show.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. We see some fans in the Performance Center, not that much smaller than the regular weekly crowd they use at the NXT Arena from the campus of Full Sail University, if at all. Mauro hypes tonight’s show. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who is back after taking a week off to sell the recent RAW RKO from Randy Orton.

NXT North American Title Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Keith Lee

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opening match as NXT North American Champion Keith Lee comes out for a title defense. Fans chant for Lee as he heads to the ring. Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions as Cameron Grimes makes his way out next to mostly boos. Taylor does formal ring introductions before they lock up.

The bell rings and Grimes does some taunting and stalling. Fans are behind Lee with the chants already. Grimes goes for a takedown but sizes Lee up again. Grimes goes for the leg but Lee overpowers after they tangle. Grimes looks on from the corner to regroup and reassess his strategy. Grimes goes for the leg again. Grimes goes for a German suplex but still has no luck. Lee finally gets his hands on Grimes and drops him with a big double chop to the chest. Fans chant “one more time!” but Grimes nails a forearm. Lee tosses Grimes out to the floor with ease.

Lee follows to the floor but Grimes turns it around with kicks. Grimes leaps from the apron to the floor but Lee catches him in mid-air. Grimes ends up escaping to the apron and decking Lee in the face. Grimes runs the ropes and flies back out but Lee grabs him again. They tangle again and Grimes eats a Spirit Bomb. Lee brings it back into the ring and takes it to the corner. Fans pop big as Grimes’ hat gets knocked from the ring post to the floor. Grimes ends up turning it back around and hitting a big crossbody from up high, but Lee kicks out. We go to a commercial with the split screen as Grimes keeps Lee down.

More back and forth after the match. Grimes gets more offense in now. Lee counters and goes for a powerbomb again but Grimes slides out. Grimes delivers kicks. Lee misses a big back-fist. Grimes with a big superkick and a roundhouse kick. Grimes manages to get Lee up for the huge German suplex but Lee kicks out at 2. Fans chant “NXT!” at the big German.

Grimes goes on and ends up hitting a big DDT but that’s still not enough. They continue to trade counters and their signature moves for a few minutes. Grimes comes close but Lee overpowers. Lee gets a superkick to the face. They run the ropes but Lee connects with a big Pounce out of nowhere. Lee follows up with the Big Bang Catastrophe for the pin to retain.

Winner: Keith Lee