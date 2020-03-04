NXT Results – March 4th, 2020

NXT Results – March 4 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video of highlights from last Wednesday’s episode, narrated by Mauro Ranallo.

– We’re live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as they show a quick promo for tonight’s Steel Cage matches. Fans chant “NXT!” as we see the cage already down around the ring. Mauro welcomes us and he’s joined by Nigel McGuinness. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is not here tonight due to the RKO from Randy Orton on Monday’s RAW. Mauro wishes her the best.

Steel Cage Match: Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

We go right to the cage and out first comes Tegan Nox to open the show. Dakota Kai is out next with Raquel Gonzalez as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Kai slowly enters the cage as Nox stares her down.

The bell rings and fans do dueling chants. They meet in the middle of the ring to talk trash. Kai swings first but Nox blocks it and goes to work. The brawl continues as Nox blocks a DDT and takes Kai down, mounting her with lefts and rights. Nox blocks more shots and drops Kai with a big knee as Gonzalez watches from ringside. Kai blocks a Shining Wizard and turns it around. Nox blocks strikes and ends up coming off the second rope. Nox with more offense on the mat for a close 2 count.

Nox with more offense out of the corner for a 2 count. Kai turns it around on the mat as the dueling chants continue. Kai puts boots to Nox’s throat in the corner as fans boo her. Kai stomps away on Nox while she’s down in the corner now. Kai keeps control and sends Nox into the corner, driving her face-first for a 2 count. Gonzalez argues with the referee. Kai keeps Nox down with a boot to the neck as Gonzalez taunts her through the cage.

Nox turns it around from the corner and levels Kai for a 2 count. Nox with several running uppercuts in the corner, dropping Kai. Nox with the Cannonbore in the corner. Kai immediately counters and launches Nox face-first into the steel. Kai stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nox is unloading, launching Kai back and forth from steel to steel.. Gonzalez looks on concerned as fans chant “NXT!” now. Nox stomps away with boots while Kai is down. Nox with another takedown for a close 2 count. Nox with a fall-away into a pin for another close pin attempt. Nox goes for the cage door and the referee unlocks it. Gonzalez is waiting. Kai stops Nox for going for the door, nailing a Scorpion Kick. Kai goes on and levels Nox again with a modified Destroyer backbreaker. Kai covers for a 2 count.

Nox goes on and rolls Kai up out of nowhere for a close 2 count after we get a knee brace shot. Kai comes right back with a stiff headbutt to send her back down. Nox climbs the cage but Kai quickly comes and meets her at the top. Nox is standing on the top rope now. She brings Kai back down to the top with her, holding her by the throat. Nox with a big chokeslam from the top rope to the mat. Fans pop big for Nox. Kai comes right back with aggressive kicks. They trade big running shots into the corners. Nox with another Cannonbore for a close 2 count.

Nox climbs to the top of the cage again. Gonzalez talks trash from down below. Nox stands on top of the cage and leaps down, nailing a huge crossbody to Kai in the middle of the ring. Fans pop and chant “NXT!” as we get a replay from the big leap. Gonzalez is worried at ringside now. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Nox crawls for the cage door as the referee holds it open. Gonzalez comes over and slams the door shut. Kai goes for a big running kick to Nox but Nox ducks and Kai accidentally kicks the door, sending Gonzalez flying back to the ground. Kai is shocked. Nox capitalizes with a Shiniest Wizard in the middle of the ring but Kai somehow kicks out at 2.

Fans chant “one more time!” for another Shiniest Wizard. Gonzalez enters the cage and stands on the apron to get Nox. Nox ends up kicking her. Gonzalez is dazed but still blocking the door. Nox decides to climb out of the cage instead. She climbs up and over but Kai quickly gets to the top to stop her. Nox counters at the top of the cage and sends Kai crashing down to the mat. Gonzalez looks on from the floor now.

Nox climbs down to the floor but Gonzalez tries to drag Kai out of the cage door to give her the win first. Nox kicks the door shut on Kai to stop them. Gonzalez comes right back and pins Nox against the cage wall using the door, keeping her stuck there with the door. Nox fights and tries to get free but she’s trapped behind the door. Kai takes advantage and escapes out the open door for the win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

– After the match, the music hits as Gonzalez helps Kai up and to the stage to make their exits. We go to replays. Kai and Gonzalez look on from the stage as a disappointed Nox recovers at ringside.

– Nigel sends us to a video package with a pre-recorded message from Finn Balor. He’s always made the first move but he wants to thank NXT UK Champion WALTER for forcing his hand this time, by sending Imperium members Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel last week. Balor says WALTER is not going to like his reaction. Balor says he will see WALTER sooner than he thinks.

– Still to come, a preview for Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded video of NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at Raymond James Stadium, the location for WrestleMania 36. She hypes up her WrestleMania title defense against Charlotte Flair. Ripley goes on about being compared to Flair over the years. She says to be the best she has to beat the best, and she will do just that at WrestleMania.

Qualifier for the #1 Contender’s Ladder Match at Takeover: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Chelsea Green

We go to the ring and out comes Shotzi Blackheart. This is the first qualifying match for the “Takeover: Tampa” Ladder Match to crown a new #1 contender. Robert Stone is out next with a mic. He introduces Chelsea Green, representing The Robert Stone Brand.

Stone watches from ringside as we get the bell. Fans do dueling chants. They go at it and Blackheart lands the first takedown on Green’s face. Blackheart keeps control and taunts Green after more offense. They tangle and Green nails a Japanese arm drag. Blackheart with a traditional arm drag. Shotzi with an enziguri. More back and forth. Green with a big Backstabber for a close 2 count as fans chant her name.

Green ends up nailing a pump kick in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. Green fights Shotzi off and nails a big missile dropkick from the top, sending Shotzi to the apron. Green brings her back in and hits the Unprettier, which Green calls the I’m Prettier, in the middle of the ring. Green covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Chelsea Green

– After the match, Stone hits the ring to raise Green’s arm as her music hits. We go to replays. Green has advanced to Takeover to compete in the Ladder Match to determine a new #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Title.

– Still to come, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another teaser video, like the ones that started airing last week. Speculation has been on these being for the debut of Killer Kross, but that’s not confirmed.

– We go back to the ring as the announcers mention Dominik Dijakovic being on the shelf with a knee sprain suffered during last week’s loss to Cameron Grimes after he was attacked by Damian Priest, as NXT North American Champion Keith Lee makes his way out.

Lee takes the mic and fans start chanting for him. Lee talks about people invoking his name since he became champion, guys that want to fight forever like Dijakovic, or men who want to live forever like Priest. Lee gives Priest credit for taking matters into his own hands, but… the music interrupts and out comes Grimes with a mic.

Fans boo as Grimes enters the ring. Grimes says Lee doesn’t need to be talking about Priest or Dijakovic, he needs to be talking about Cameron Grimes. Fans chant “no one likes you!” as Lee places the title on the mat and takes off his jacket. Grimes goes on hyping himself up and responds to the chants, saying he likes himself. Grimes says he has something to say but the boos get louder. Lee says Grimes has made the gravest mistake of his career. Grimes says stop right there, he has something to say. The boos continue and almost drown Grimes out. Lee gets the fans to stop but Grimes keeps ranting and they start booing again. Lee actually wants to hear what Grimes has to say. Grimes say some people would say Dijakovic vs. Lee at “Takeover: Portland” was a five star match, but NXT General Manager William Regal has given Grimes a title shot for next week, and what Lee needs to realize is… Lee overpowers with one shot and sends Grimes out of the ring. Grimes is furious. Lee promises Grimes an equal opportunity ass beating for next week. Lee stands tall and raises the title as his music hits. Grimes talks trash and stumbles around at ringside.

– We see video from earlier today with Austin Theory being challenged by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

– We see The Undisputed Era backstage warming up.

– Back from the break and Mauro gives a shout-out to former NXT stars The Street Profits for capturing the RAW Tag Team Titles from Murphy and Seth Rollins on Monday night.

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

We go back to the ring and out comes Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era. They hit the ring and pose in the corners. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are out next.

Lorcan starts off with Fish and they trade holds. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Fish rocks Oney into the corner. Oney with a cheap shot to O’Reilly as he comes in. The two teams both face off in the middle of the ring and have words. They brawl with each other now. Lorcan drops O’Reilly and sends him out. Fish gets double teamed and sent out. Lorcan follows and nails a double Blockbuster from the steel steps, taking Fish and O’Reilly down on the floor at the same time. Fans pop for the move as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Fish has Lorcan down on his knees. Lorcan hulks up as fans cheer him on. Lorcan just takes the strikes from Fish, then fires back with shots of his own. Fish shuts him down and drops him. Fish launches himself in from the apron with a senton but Lorcan gets his knees up, and Fish lands hard. O’Reilly comes in but can’t stop the tag. Burch unloads on O’Reilly and gets a big pop. Burch gets sent to the floor and Fish goes after him. Burch comes back in and gets double teamed. Fish with strikes to Burch in the corner now. O’Reilly and Fish take turns working over Burch and keeping him down near their corner. O’Reilly with a close 2 count. Burch fights O’Reilly off but O’Reilly drops him in the corner after a slap to the face. Fish with another tag to deliver more strikes, beating Burch around their side of the ring.

Fish drops Burch with a knee strike before we get another tag to O’Reilly. O’Reilly mounts Burch for ore lefts and rights. Burch fights them both but gets sent to the corner. Fish with another tag as fans do dueling chants. Fish takes Burch down and grounds him in the middle of the ring. Burch finally fights to his feet but Fish drops him again. O’Reilly tags in and taunts Lorcan while preventing the tag.

Burch and O’Reilly unload on each other with strikes now. O’Reilly takes Burch down and focuses on the ankle but Burch reaches for the tag. O’Reilly slams Burch back on his head. Fish tags back in and kicks Burch but Burch levels him with a huge right hand to the face. Fans try to rally for Lorcan and Burch now. O’Reilly tags in and grabs Burch’s leg to stop the tag. O’Reilly slams Burch back. Burch finally tags in Lorcan. Lorcan unloads on O’Reilly with chops and an uppercut. Lorcan with a standing side suplex to O’Reilly. Fish runs in but Lorcan unloads on him as well, nailing a Blockbuster. Lorcan sends both opponents to the floor and nails a big dive on them as fans chant “NXT!” now.

