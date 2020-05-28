NXT Results – May 27 2020

NXT Report – May 27 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network. We’re live on a slight tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who aren’t in the building tonight. There are developmental talents in the crowd as “fans” tonight.

Triple Threat for the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Drake Maverick vs. Kushida vs. Jake Atlas

We go right to the ring and out first comes Drake Maverick in what could be his final WWE match. We get a video package showing what led to this match. Kushida is out next as we see the Cruiserweight Title on display at ringside. Jake Atlas is out last. The winner of this Group A match will face Group B winner El Hijo del Fantasma in the tournament finals to crown the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

The bell rings and they go a tit. Kushida strikes first but Drake fights him off and then chops Atlas. Atlas works Drake over while Kushida recovers. Jake launches Drake into Kushida. Atlas with a backbreaker on Drake for a quick 1 count as Kushida breaks it. Jake ends up sending Kushida to the floor to block a Sakuraba Lock to Drake. Atlas with a big moonsault to the floor on Kushida.

Atlas fights back in and springboards to Drake with a Blockbuster for a close 2 count. Atlas with a 2 count on Kushida now. Atlas chops Kushida but Kushida comes back with a low dropkick. Kushida then nails Drake. Kushida goes from corner to corner on each opponent now. He takes Drake to the top but Atlas decks him. Kushida is on Atlas’ shoulders but he slides down. Kushida slides Atlas into a kick from Maverick. Kushida goes on with 2 counts on both competitors after a roll-up to Atlas and a German to Drake. We go to commercial with Kushida in control.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Drake with big kicks to both in the corner. Drake with a missile dropkick to Kushida. Drake sends Atlas to the corner but he ends up on the floor. Kushida rocks Drake and leaps out, taking Atlas down on the floor. Kushida keeps control on Drake, hitting a tornado DDT and the submission but Drake turns it into a close 2 count but Atlas breaks it up.

Atlas with a huge knee to Drake’s face. Kushida tangles with Atlas and Atlas hits an inverted suplex for a 2 count. The “fans” rally as Atlas charges but misses on Drake. Drake with a big bulldog out of the corner but Kushida breaks the pin up. Kushida unloads with kicks to Drake. Kushida with a big wind up punch to drop Drake. Atlas rocks Kushida. Atlas with a big German suplex on Kushida. Kushida rolls to the floor. Atlas slams Drake and goes to the top. More back and forth after the counter out of the corner. Atlas and Kushida trade big strikes on the floor now. Atlas drops Kushida. Atlas comes back in to Drake. but Kushida nails Atlas while he’s up top. Kushida climbs up Drake hits them both, sending Atlas too the apron. Drake climbs up but Kushida applies the Sakuraba Lock up top. Atlas kicks Drake out of the hold but to the floor.

Atlas tangles with Kushida up top now. Kushida with an arm breaker on the top. Atlas counters up top but Kushida launches them from the top into the armbar on the mat. Drake comes over and turns their submission into a pin for the win.

Winner: Drake Maverick

– After the bell, there’s some confusion as Drake starts celebrating but so does Kushida. The referee raises Drake’s arm, confirming the win for him. We go to replays as Kushida is informed that he didn’t win. Drake goes to stand with the title on display at ringside as his music hits. El Hijo del Fantasma comes out and shakes hands with Drake. Fantasma leaves and Drake stares at the title. Drake vs. Fantasma will take place for the title at a later date.

– Tom hypes Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the “Takeover: In Your House” event. Flair will find a partner to team against Shirai and Ripley tonight. Back to commercial.

– We see WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle backstage giving Matt Riddle the rules for tonight’s main event.

– Tom shows us replays from the Triple Threat and the confusion over the winner. The referee’s decision is final and Drake is the winner. Fantasma vs. Maverick will take place next week.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae as the developmental talents boo them. Gargano enters the ring and announces the first-ever Johnny Gargano Invitational. He says for the first time, an up & comer will get the chance to step in the ring with the greatest. He mocks some of the talents behind the Plexiglas barrier. Gargano calls for a drum roll and asks Candice to hand him the paper with tonight’s lucky talent on it. The music hits and out comes enhancement talent Adrian Alanis.

Adrian Alanis vs. Johnny Gargano

Out comes EVOLVE talent Adrian Alanis to the ring. Johnny Gargano offers a handshake as the bell rings. Alanis accepts and Gargano drops him with a cheap shot.

The crowd boos as Gargano mounts Alanis and unloads with strikes. Alanis comes back and levels Gargano as he gets some pops. Gargano turns it around with a superkick out of nowhere. Gargano keeps control and locks in the GargaNo Lock for the easy win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

– After the bell, Candice LeRae joins Johnny in the ring as we go to replays. The boos continue as his music hits and Gargano toses Alanis out of the ring. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and Mia Yim appear on the big screen. They’re at The Garganos house, sitting at their dinner table. Lee and Yim take shots at Gargano and LeRae this time, like LeRae and Gargano did last week. There’s a knock at the door and it’s Tegan Nox the pizza delivery girl, wearing a t-shirt for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The comedy and shots at LeRae and Gargano continue as they look on from the ring.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Drake Maverick now. She asks him about the controversial ending to the Triple Threat. Drake wanted to come in this fairly and says they can do a match or something to make up for what happened. Kushida walks up and shows respect to Drake, telling him to just go fight and win. Drake shows respect back and says he wants to give Kushida the first title shot when he wins. Drake shows excitement over the win and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium are backstage with a promo. They talk about taking over the tag team division and issue a warning. They address Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, calling them disgraces to their countries. Imperium now sets the rules in NXT. They welcome us to their area.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez

We go back to the ring and out comes Shotzi Blackheart in her mini-tank as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Raquel Gonzalez is out next with Dakota Kai.

The bell rings and they lock up to go at it. Blackheart with a shot to anger Raquel. Gonzalez begins manhandling Blackheart and talking trash. Shotzi focuses on the arm of Raquel now. Raquel powers her up from the mat but Shotzi fights free. More back and forth with counters between the two. Shotzi drops Raquel on her arm. Blackheart with a big knee and a rolling forearm, then more kicks. Blackheart sends Raquel face-first into the ropes with an enziguri as Kai cheers Raquel on.

Blackheart misses and gets stuck on the ropes. Gonzalez manhandles her to the mat and nails an elbow for a close 2 count. Kai hops in Shotzi’s tank and drives it back to the ramp, taunting Blackheart. She tosses some of her things on the ground. Tegan Nox runs down from the back and shoves Kai to the ground. Shotzi looks to make a comeback as Nox cheers her on from ringside now. Gonzalez levels her again and keeps control as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Raquel continues to dominate Shotzi. Raquel with a big running powerslam for a close 2 count. Raquel with a bear hug in the middle of the ring now. The crowd rallies for Shotzi and she eventually fights free. Shotzi runs right into a big backbreaker for another close 2 count.

Shotzi starts to mount offense and counters now. Shotzi drops Raquel face-first into the middle rope. Shotzi with a running senton to the back now. Kai pulls Raquel out to the floor to help her tregroup now. Shotzi leaps from the middle rope on the apron, flying back and taking down both heels on the floor. Shotzi lands hard on her back. Nox helps Shotzi up as the referee also checks on her.

Candice LeRae comes down and pulls Nox away from Shotzi. They have words while getting in each other’s faces. LeRae backs up the ramp while talking trash to Nox. The referee is distracted on the other side of the ring with LeRae and Nox. This allows Kai to provide an assist to Raquel, for the double team to Shotzi. Raquel drives Shotzi into the mat with a big chokeslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez

– After the match, Kai stands tall in the ring with Gonzalez as the music hits. Nox enters the ring to check on Shotzi as we go to replays. Kai and Gonzalez stand tall on the stage, looking back at the ring and taunting Shotzi and Nox.

– Tom hypes Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest for Takeover. We go to a video package for the match.

– Still to come, Flair and a partner vs. Shirai and Ripley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick promo on Charlotte Flair. She will defend against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai at “Takeover: In Your House” in a Triple Threat.

Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green

We go back to the ring and out first comes Rhea Ripley for her team. Io Shirai is out next to team with Ripley. Mauro speaks out against cyber-bullying and remembers Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura, who passed away at the age of 22 last week after committing suicide. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is out first for her team. Flair hits the ring with the title around her waist and poses as her opponents stare her down. The music hits and out comes Flair’s mystery partner – Chelsea Green of The Robert Stone Brand. Stone accompanies Green down the ramp and praises her to the camera. Stone joins Green in the ring and continues hyping her up as the others look on and the crowd boos.

Ripley starts off for her team. Flair looks to begin for her team but she goes to the apron and Green gets ready to lock up with Ripley. Ripley goes at her first but Ripley wants Flair. Green is ready to go at it. Green dodges a shot. Ripley has words with Flair. Green goes behind Ripley and nails her in the back. Ripley takes control and slams Green on her face with a Facebuster. Ripley goes to knock Flair off the apron with a big boot boot Flair jumps down.

REFRESH this page during NXT for updated PBP coverage……….