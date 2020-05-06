NXT Results – May 6 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package.

– We’re live on tape delay from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he’s at ringside. Tom sends us to Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, but they are not in the building tonight.

Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes Johnny Gargano. Tom joins Mauro and Beth for some of the discussion. Dominik Dijakovic is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and here we go. Gargano with a few cheap shots using the referee in between them. Dijakovic rocks him. Gargano tries to use his speed but Dijakovic rocks him and drops him. Dijakovic beats Gargano around and talks some trash. Dijakovic beats Gargano into the corner and back out, clubbing him to the mat. Dijakovic picks Gargano up and slams him over his knee, then launches him across the ring for a 2 count.

Dijakovic with chops and more offense. Gargano comes off the top but lands on his feet. He sells the knee like he landed bad. Dijakovic ends up dropped as Gargano unloads with strike. Gargano keeps control, beating Dijakovic while he’s down in the corner. Dijakovic counters with a shot to the gut but Gargano drops him with a big kick. Gargano keeps control until Dijakovic turns him inside out with a counter for another close 2 count. Dijakovic keeps Gargano down with big forearms and stomps. Gargano holds on to his leg now. Dijakovic brings him back to his feet but puts him right back down with a shot to the jaw. Dijakovic works Gargano in the corner while talking some trash. Dijakovic knocks Gargano to the other corner and keeps beating on him.

Candice LeRae comes walking down to ringside now as Dijakovic drops Gargano across his ribs. Dijakovic warns LeRae and she asks how dare he. Gargano takes advantage of the distraction and knocks Dijakovic out to the floor. Gargano runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to Dijakovic. LeRae comes back down the ramp and checks on her husband as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Dijakovic is still dealing with both but he’s in control of Gargano in the ring. Gargano counters a move and drives a knee for a close roll-up. Dijakovic counters and goes for Feast Your Eyes but it’s blocked. They trade counters and Gargano nails a superkick for a close 2 count.

LeRae distracts the referee from the apron while Gargano exposes the top turnbuckle. The referee catches him and stops him. Gargano approaches Dijakovic but Dijakovic grabs him by the throat and drives him down with a chokeslam. Gargano kicks out just in time. Dijakovic goes to the top but Gargano grabs his leg. Dijakovic fights him off but Gargano keeps fighting. Dijakovic with some showing off and athletic moves that shocks Gargano. Gargano comes out of the corner charging but Dijakovic levels him with a big superkick, stunning him again. Dijakovic works Gargano over in the corner and goes for a big powerbomb.

Gargano hangs on and pulls the turnbuckle cover all the way off from earlier. Gargano sends Dijakovic into the exposed turnbuckle and he goes down. Gargano goes to the apron and hits the big DDT, One Final Beat, from the apron to the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

– After the match, Gargano and LeRae celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Dijakovic recovers at ringside as LeRae and Gargano stand tall together in the ring.

– We see how Imperium destroyed Timothy Thatcher and NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle last week. We cut backstage to Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Barthel says Imperium has proved since last year that they are an unstoppable force. Barthel goes on and also mentions Alexander Wolfe and NXT UK Champion WALTER, who are stuck overseas right now. They go on about Riddle and Thatcher, and Aichner says they destroyed their pathetic game show last week because it was nothing but an embarrassment. Aichner says they are destined to win, and they are now officially challenging for the NXT Tag Team Titles. They are Imperium. To them the mat is sacred, says Barthel. They pose to end the segment.

– Still to come, the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will continue with Jack Gallagher vs. Akira Tozawa in more Group B action. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Io Shirai backstage warming up for her title shot.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Akira Tozawa (1-0) vs. Jack Gallagher (0-1)

We go to the ring and out first comes Akira Tozawa for the next match in the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Tozawa stops and looks at the title belt on display at ringside. Jack Gallagher is out next as Group B action continues in the round-robin style tournament. Gallagher also stops and looks at the title before dropping his cape and entering the ring.

The bell rings and Gallagher explodes at Tozawa, going right to work on him. Gallagher with an early Octopus submission. Gallagher keeps control and hits a quick Samoan Drop early on. Tozawa counters and mounts offense of his own. Tozawa with a big German suplex to send Gallagher out for a breather. Gallagher comes back in and Tozawa goes to the top. Gallagher goes back out for a breather. Gallagher catches Tozawa as he comes down from the top and follows to the floor. Gallagher with more strikes while Tozawa is down.

Gallagher comes back in the ring and drives a knee to the back, keeping Tozawa grounded in the middle of the ring as Tozawa screams out. Gallagher focuses on the hands and arm now. Tozawa finally gets an opening and hits a big hurricanrana. Tozawa misses the Cyclone kick. They tangle some more and both tumble out to the floor as the referee counts. They trade chops and more on the apron. Gallagher tells Tozawa to keep the chops coming.

Tozawa ends up countering and dropping Gallagher on his head on the apron. Tozawa brings it back in and goes to the top. Tozawa leaps out with the huge senton for the pin to win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa (2-0)

– After the match, Tozawa stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays and get an updated look at the tournament standings. Tom confirms Jake Atlas vs. Kushida for later on. Tozawa is interviewed at ringside after the match. He sends a message to El Hijo del Fantasma, his next challenge in the tournament. Tozawa says he’s never wrestled Fantasma and doesn’t know him, but he will beat him.

– Still to come, Finn Balor is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom sends us to a video package on WWE participating in “The Real Heroes Project” to honor medical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Xia Li vs. Chelsea Green

We go to the ring and out first comes Xia Li for the next match. Robert Stone is out next to introduce Chelsea Green of The Robert Stone Brand.

The bell rings and Green drops Li, going right to work in the corner. Li comes back with an elbow to the face. Li takes Green down and grounds her by her arm. Stone watches from ringside as Li drops Green with clotheslines and a big kick. Li yells at Green as she rocks into the corner.

Aliyah suddenly appears at ringside as the match continues. Aliyah grabs Li’s leg at one point but Li sends her back. Green fails to really capitalize until Aliyah interferes again. Green follows up with the I’m Prettier for the pin to win the short match.

Winner: Chelsea Green

– After the match, Green stands tall with Stone as the music hits. We go to replays. Aliyah ends up going to the back by herself as The Robert Stone Brand celebrates while Li recovers.

– We go backstage to The Velveteen Dream. He says the time has finally come for Adam Cole. The minutes, the seconds… we have reached our moment, we as in you and I, Adam Cole and The Dream. For the NXT Title on NXT. No, Adam Cole, it is not a dream. It’s more than that… it’s dream over. Dream snaps his fingers to end the segment.

– Mauro hypes the debuts of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Back to commercial.

REFRESH this page during NXT for updated PBP coverage………