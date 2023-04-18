NXT Star Being Mentioned Internally For Main Roster Move During WWE Draft

In the past, NXT talent would be pushed to the main roster and appear on RAW or SmackDown following WrestleMania.

Although many wrestlers, including Tyler Bate, are on the short list to be considered for the main roster, that didn’t happen this year.

When Bate joined WWE in 2016, he was assigned to the NXT UK roster. There, he won the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament and went on to become the first-ever United Kingdom Champion.

Bate was then transferred to the NXT brand in the US around the time the NXT UK brand was discontinued. He is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the company.

Following his recent Main Event match with Dolph Ziggler, Bate has been mentioned within the company for a call-up in this year’s Draft, which begins next week, according to the WRKD Wrestling.

WRKD Wrestling stated, “After a well received match on Main Event against Dolph Ziggler, NXT’s Tyler Bate has been mentioned internally as a potential call up during the upcoming WWE draft.”