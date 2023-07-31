NXT Star Confirms Departure From WWE

One wrestler is starting over after leaving WWE, where she had been working on the NXT UK brand before it was shut down.

WWE announced last year that NXT UK would go on hiatus in September before the launch of NXT Europe in 2023. There have been no updates on WWE’s plans for the new brand in nearly a year.

Aleah James announced her departure from the company in a tweet today.

In January 2019, she debuted for the Portuguese promotion Centro De Treinos De Wrestling. She later worked for Pro Wrestling EVE, Schadenfreude & Friends, Frontline Wrestling, London Lucha League, ATTACK! Pro Wrestling, and Revolution Pro Wrestling.

James made her WWE debut in November 2020, but she was defeated by Jinny. After working a December bout with Aoife Valkyrie, it was reported in January 2021 that WWE officially signed James to its NXT UK brand.

Her most recent match was on March 2nd, when she defeated Stevie Turner. She stated that she is now a free agent, despite the fact that her profile is still listed in the roster’s active Superstars section: