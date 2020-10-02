NXT Star Karen Q Tweets Updates On Her Recovery

WWE NXT Superstar Karen Q is getting closer to returning to the ring. Q has been out of action since suffering a broken leg at a NXT live event in late July 2019, while teaming Bianca Belair for a win over Raquel Gonzalez and then-NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. She returned for an in-ring promo at a live event in early December, but then announced that she had to go back under the knife on February 5 of this year, for the same injury. The second operation in February came 27 weeks after her first operation.

Q took to Twitter today and noted that she did a flip for the first time since breaking her leg. “After 14 months, I did a flip today for the first time since my leg broke. It felt amazing!!! #karenqcomeback,” she wrote.

Karen noted back on September 17 that she returned to the ring for some training. She wrote, “Got in the ring today. Wow it felt good.”

Q and indie wrestler Bison Smith were recently engaged to be married.

After 14 months, I did a flip today for the first time since my leg broke. It felt amazing!!! #karenqcomeback — Karen Q (@karenmeee) October 2, 2020