NXT Star Uncomfortable About Wrestling Right Now

In an interview with Forbes.com, WWE NXT star Lio Rush talked about being uncomfortable with wrestling during the Coronavirus outbreak:

“Just because how the situation has kind of flared up, and the little amount of time it has [flared up], I just don’t think it’s smart. I just feel like all of the wrestlers, and the production crew and just everybody involved are coming from different states, and coming from different countries, and travel through airports and being in contact with everybody.”

“So, yeah, I definitely—I don’t feel comfortable with the whole idea of it.”

“Honestly, this is such a time of uncertainty in my life right now I really don’t know what is next for me other than continuing to push my music,” he explained. “I dunno, wrestling-wise I just gotta see where the cards are kinda dealt in my favor and just seeing where I stand in WWE. It’s a rough time for me right now, especially with everything that I’ve gone through in the company and coming back and…yeah, I’m just not feeling it right now. I’m just trying to focus on my music.”