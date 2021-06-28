NXT Stars Backstage For Tonight’s RAW

NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart are reportedly at RAW tonight, according to PWInsider. They were brought in to work either dark matches, or the WWE Main Event tapings.

This is the third straight week Kross has been brought to main roster TV. As we’ve noted, Kross wrestled Dolph Ziggler two weeks ago at SmackDown in a dark match for officials, while NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed wrestled Robert Roode that same night. They were then brought to RAW to work last week’s Main Event tapings. Kross, without Scarlett, defeated Shelton Benjamin on Main Event, as Reed defeated Drew Gulak. Kross was then brought back to last Friday’s SmackDown for another dark match, against Slapjack. Scarlett and Shotzi wrestled each other in a dark match at SmackDown, but there’s still no word on who won the matches.