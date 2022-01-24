NXT Stars Backstage For WWE RAW Tonight

WWE NXT Superstars are currently backstage for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Roderick Strong and LA Knight were both brought in for tonight’s taping, according to PWInsider.

It was noted that Strong is scheduled to work a dark match tonight, and Knight is also scheduled to wrestle. It was not clear if Strong vs. Knight will be the dark match, or if Knight will be working some other kind of match.

Strong last appeared on NXT this past Tuesday, losing the main event to Gunther (fka WALTER). Knight also appeared on this week’s NXT, in the opening segment to continue his feud with Grayson Waller.