NXT Stars Work Saturday’s WWE Main Roster Live Event

On Saturday night, Pretty Deadly made their WWE live event debut, taking on NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston).

The SmackDown stars defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Championship at the NXT Deadline event on December 10. They’ve been exchanging words on television since then, and will compete in a gauntlet match on Tuesday’s New Year’s Evil show.

WWE officials appear to be high on the NXT stars, as they brought them on the road this weekend to work two main roster events. In addition to working Saturday’s show in Jackson, Mississippi, they’ve been booked for tonight’s event in Huntsville, Alabama.

At Saturday’s show, New Day defeated Pretty Deadly. Click here for complete live event results.

Kofi and Xavier Woods have been doing double duty on NXT and SmackDown, as Kingston lost to Santos Escobar on Friday’s SmackDown.