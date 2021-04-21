NXT Superstar And WWE Legend Respond To Sheamus’ Open Challenge Tweet

WWE United States Champion Sheamus kicked off his Open Challenges this week on RAW by squashing Humberto Carrillo.

Sheamus then took to Twitter and called on other wrestlers to step up and answer the challenge. This led to fans responding with who they think should challenge The Celtic Warrior next.

The most talked about response came from WWE NXT Superstar Pete Dunne, who responded to Sheamus’ tweet with a GIF of himself. You can see that post below, along with a similar response from WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

Stay tuned for more from Sheamus. You can see his related tweet below, along with responses to fans on potential challengers such as Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, RAW Tag Team Champion Omos, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa:

Open Challenge to anyone willing to step in the ring & take my #USTitle.. ANYONE! tag a legit fella you think is stupid enough to have a go 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/BwuOw29mLJ — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 20, 2021

..i beat that fella like me owed me money… my #openchallenge is officially OPEN. #USChampion #WWERaw this is gonna be a slaughter. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/pUN2HTpQxr — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 20, 2021

