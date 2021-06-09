NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart Confirms Recent Injury

NXT star Shotzi Blackheart has confirmed that she is injured.

Blackheart last appeared on the 5/25 NXT show as she and Ember Moon defeated Dakota Kai and Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. After the match Gonzalez beat Blackheart up at ringside, sending her into the barrier and the ring apron. It looks as if this was an injury angle to write Blackheart off TV while she recovers from the unknown injury.

The announcers mentioned on last night’s NXT that Blackheart was injured, which is why she wasn’t there for Moon’s DQ win over Kai, and apparently won’t be there for the championship match against Gonzalez on Sunday at TakeOver.

A fan asked where Blackheart was on Twitter and if she is injured. She replied with “Yup.”

There is no word yet on what kind of injury Blackheart is dealing with.