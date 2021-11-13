NXT Superstars Wrestle Before SmackDown, Women’s Championship Match Held After SmackDown

WWE NXT Superstars worked the pre-show dark matches at tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping from Norfolk, Virginia.

The first SmackDown dark match saw The Viking Raiders defeat NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

This was the first main roster match for Hayes and Williams.

The second pre-show dark match saw Dakota Kai defeat Cora Jade.

This was a rematch from the November 2 NXT episode, which saw Kai get the win. Kai has worked several main roster dark matches as of late, but this was also the first main roster bout for Jade.

The dark main event after SmackDown went off the air saw Sasha Banks defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title Championship Contender’s Match that went around 20 minutes.

Stay tuned for more.

