NXT TakeOver 36 Updated Card: Cole vs. O’Reilly 3 And Million Dollar Championship Match Added

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly III was announced on tonight’s NXT episode as the main event of the NXT TakeOver 36 event.

This will be a Best of 3 Falls Match. O’Reilly picked the first stipulation to be pinfall/submission and Cole picked the second stipulation to be a Street Fight. If necessary, NXT GM William Regal picked the third stipulation to be a steel cage match.

It was also announced that LA Knight will defend his Million Dollar Championship against Cameron Grimes, who is LA’s current butler. The stipulation is that if Knight wins this match at TakeOver then WWE Legend Ted DiBiase Sr must take over as Knight’s new butler.

NXT TakeOver 36 is scheduled for Sunday 8/22 from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Here is the updated line up after tonight’s NXT-

2 Of 3 Falls Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole (1st Fall: Pin/Submission, 2nd Fall: Street Fight, 3rd Fall If Needed: Cage Match)

Million Dollar Championship Match: LA Knight (C) vs. Cameron Grimes (If Grimes loses then WWE Legend Ted DiBiase must be Knight’s new butler)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs. Dakota Kai

NXT Championship Match: Karrion Kross (C) vs. Samoa Joe

NXT UK Championship Match: Walter (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov