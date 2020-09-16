NXT TakeOver Event Confirmed For October, HHH Comments

The next NXT TakeOver special has been confirmed for Sunday, 10/4. WWE and Triple H made the announcement this afternoon. It’s been reported that the next TakeOver show after this will be on Sunday, 12/6.

Here is WWE’s full announcement on the October TakeOver show with Triple H’s full tweet-

NXT TakeOver set for Sunday, Oct. 4 Mark your calendars! The next edition of NXT TakeOver will come crashing into your home on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7 ET/4 PT. The event comes on the heels of an historic NXT TakeOver XXX that saw Damian Priest win a grueling North American Title Ladder Match, Io Shirai valiantly defend her NXT Women’s TItle, and Karrion Kross bring Doomsday by capturing the NXT Championship. Since then, Kross’ injury opened the window for Finn Bálor to capture the NXT Title in an epic series of matches involving Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Don’t miss the next NXT TakeOver on Sunday, Oct. 4 on the award-winning WWE Network, and catch NXT tonight at 8/7 C on the USA Network.