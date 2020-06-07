NXT TakeOver: In Your House Line Up For Tonight

Join us later this evening for live NXT TakeOver: In Your House coverage at 7 PM Eastern Time. Below is the announced line up:

-Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim

-Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

-Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa

–NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee (c)

–Backlot Brawl for the NXT Championship: The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole (c)

–Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)