NXT TakeOver: In Your House Preview For Tonight

Join us here on PWMania tonight for live NXT TakeOver: In Your House coverage beginning at 7:30 PM Eastern Time. Here is the card for tonight-

-NXT Championship Fatal 5 Way: Karrion Kross (C) vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-NXT Women’s Championship: Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs. Ember Moon

-Winners Take All: North American Champion Bronson Reed & Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza

-Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Championship: LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

-Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez