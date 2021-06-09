NXT TakeOver: In Your House Updates – Million Dollar Championship Returns, Winners Take All Match

Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House go-home edition of NXT saw WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. bring back the Million Dollar Title. He announced that Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight at Takeover will now be a Ladder Match for the title, which will be hanging high above the ring. The winner will hold the title, and carry on Ted’s Million Dollar Legacy.

A Winners Take All match has also been added to Takeover. Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde will challenge NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK in six-man action.

TakeOver will be held this Sunday 6/13 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Here is the updated line up-

-NXT Championship Fatal 5 Way: Karrion Kross (C) vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-NXT Women’s Championship: Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs. Ember Moon

-Winners Take All: North American Champion Bronson Reed & Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza

-Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Championship: LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes

-Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez