NXT TakeOver: In Your House Main Event Taped Last Week, Possible Spoiler

The NXT Title match for TakeOver: In Your House was reportedly taped on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

NXT General Manager William Regal stated that he would be looking for the perfect environment or location for The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole to take place at Takeover.

We now know that the match was taped last week on the backlot of Full Sail, according to a new report from WrestlingInc.

It’s been speculated that the match would be another cinematic-style bout, but no other details on the match were revealed in this new report. The match was filmed last Thursday.

The rest of the “Takeover: In Your House” event will air live this Sunday from the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live on the Full Sail campus.

Below is the current TakeOver card, which should be finalized on Wednesday’s go-home episode:

NXT Title Match

The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole (c)

If he loses, Dream can no longer challenge for the title if Cole is champion.

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee (c)

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest