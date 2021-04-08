NXT TakeOver: Night 2 Pre-Show Match Announced

WWE has announced that Breezango vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain will take place during tonight’s TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 Pre-show. The winners will earn a future championship match with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

Here is the current line up for tonight-

-NXT Championship: Finn Balor [C] vs. Karrion Kross

-Unsanctioned Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

-North American Championship: Johnny Gargano [C] vs. Bronson Reed

-Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match: Jordan Devlin [C] vs. Santos Escobar [C]

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart [C] vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

-Killian Dain & Drake Maverick vs. Breezango (#1 Contenders Match, Pre-show)