NXT TakeOver: Portland Betting Odds, One Title Change Favored, Another Is Even Money

– Bet Online has revealed some betting lines for Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event. You can check out the latest betting odds for the event below.

Currently, the odds look fairly even on Adam Cole defending his NXT World title against former champion, Tommaso Ciampa at -110. In the women’s title match, Rhea Ripley (-850) is heavily favored to retain her title against Bianca Belair (+450).

Meanwhile, Keith Lee is the favorite at -1000 to retain his NXT North American title against Dominik Dijakovic. Also in the tag title match, The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne) are actually favored to win the tag team titles over The Undisputed Era.

Adam Cole (c) vs Tommaso Ciampa

Adam Cole -110 (10/11)

Tommaso Ciampa -110 (10/11)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley -850 (2/17)

Bianca Belair +450 (9/2)

Keith Lee (c) vs Dominik Dijakovic

Keith Lee -1000 (1/10)

Dominik Dijakovic +550 (11/2)

The Undisputed Era (c) vs Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne -150 (2/3)

The Undisputed Era +110 (11/10)

Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano

Finn Balor -160 (5/8)

Johnny Gargano +120 (6/5)

Dakota Kai vs Tegan Nox

Dakota Kai -200 (1/2)

Tegan Nox +150 (3/2)

NXT TakeOver: Portland is scheduled for Sunday, February 16. The event will be held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.