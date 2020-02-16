NXT TakeOver: Portland Results – 2/16/2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Portland” Pre-show opens live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and Mansoor, who play the heel & face roles against each other. The panel goes over tonight’s card. We get a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley. Sam recalls comments he made about Belair not being ready for a Takeover last year, and says she’s ready tonight. Charly leads us to a video for The BroserWeights and they have arrived safely in Portland. Matt Riddle also got their custom golf cart to Portland and Pete Dunne is confused by how he got it done.

Charly shows us video of Poppy and her bizarre zombie band arriving to the arena later today. She will be performing live tonight on the show. We get a video package for Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano. We see Gargano arriving earlier today, and Balor. We also get hype for Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox and Tommaso Ciampa vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole. The crowd continues to boo Sam and cheer Mansoor when they speak. We get more hype for the show and we see the announcers being introduced. Charly wraps the pre-show.

– Tonight’s NXT “Takeover: Portland” event opens up with a video package. We’re live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon as Poppy and her band perform their “Fill The Crown” single. They go into the “Anything Like Me” song next.

NXT North American Title Match: Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee is out first to a pop as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Dominik Dijakovic is out next, wearing a t-shirt in memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Dijakovic will auction tonight’s ring gear and donate the funds to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Lee stares Dominik down as we get a look at the Spanish announce team. The bell rings and fans start chanting for Lee.

They meet in the middle of the ring and face off before locking up. Dijakovic with offense first. They go at it and Lee blocks a discus kick. Lee gets caught coming out of the corner but makes the save. They go on and Lee hits a big hurricanrana for a huge pop. They trade strikes and counters, then collide with shoulder blocks. They meet in the middle of the ring and Dijakovic talks trash. Lee smiles. Lee works on the arm now after blocking a strike.

Lee lifts Dijakovic by his arm. Dijakovic with a big chop but it won’t break the hold. Dijakovic goes on and hits the discus kick to drop Lee. Dijakovic runs the ropes and leaps over to the floor but Lee catches him in position for a powerbomb. Dijakovic fights out and sends Lee into the ring post but it’s blocked. Dijakovic keeps fighting and keeps control as the referee counts. Dijakovic slams Lee onto the apron but has trouble getting him up. Lee hits the apron and falls to the floor.

Dijakovic brings it back in the ring and keeps Lee down with strikes and trash talking. Fans rally for Lee as he tries to get back standing up. Lee stays on one knee for all of this but falls back into the ropes after a shot to the face. Dijakovic with a big chop against the ropes. Dijakovic goes for another suplex but Lee resists. Lee overpowers as fans cheer him on. Lee with left hands now. Lee drops Dijakovic and follows up with an elbow in the corner. They go to collide again but Lee unloads with strikes. Lee with a backbreaker and a big German suplex for a pop. Lee covers for a 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Dijakovic drops Lee with the Cyclone kick and then steps on him. Dijakovic goes to the top and hits a huge corkscrew moonsault for a close 2 count. Dijakovic can’t believe it and fans chant “NXT!” and go wild. Dijakovic goes to scoop Lee but can’t get him up. They trade more big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Lee hulks up and fans pop. Dijakovic also screams out. They collide with clothesline attempts and both go down to one knee. Dijakovic blocks big shots and knees Lee in the gut, then knocks him under the bottom rope with a clothesline.

Fans rally for Lee as he goes to the top. Dijakovic cuts him off and repeatedly slams his head into the turnbuckle as the referee warns him. Dijakovic goes to the top and hits a huge super Feast Your Eyes. Lee somehow kicks out and the crowd pops big. Fans chant “NXT!” and “this is awesome!” now. Dijakovic works Lee into the corner. Dijakovic goes to charge but Lee charges first and hits a big Pounce, sending Dijakovic into the turnbuckles. Dijakovic rolls out to the floor for a breather but he’s still down. Lee comes out in front of the announce tables as the Spanish announce team moves their things. Lee rocks Dijakovic into the barrier. Fans chant for tables. Lee with huge chops to the chest against the barrier as fans cheer him on.

Lee places Dijakovic in one of the announce chairs, then hits the big double chop to the chest again. Dijakovic breaks the count and unloads on Lee, sending him back into the chair now. Dijakovic ends up sending Lee back with a huge superkick while he’s in the chair. Dijakovic goes back in the ring and springboards out with a huge move to Lee in the chair. Fans go wild and chant “holy shit!” now. Even the announcers are marking out. Dijakovic brings it back in the ring now.

Lee ducks a chokeslam and scoops Dijakovic on his shoulders but Dijakovic unloads with elbows. Lee powers back up but Dijakovic lands on his feet and nails a superkick. Lee overpowers a chokeslam attempt now. Lee grabs Dijakovic by his throat but he counters. Dijakovic comes right back with the chokeslam but Lee comes right back up in his face. Lee with the big sitdown powerbomb but Dijakovic pops right back up on his feet. Lee can’t believe it. Lee rolls him for a 2 count. Lee powers back up with the Spirit Bomb for a close 2 count. Lee can’t believe it. Fans go wild with another “NXT!” chant.

Fans chant “fight forever!” now as Lee brings Dijakovic to the corner. Lee drapes Dijakovic over the top rope as Lee goes to the top. Dijakovic takes advantage and knocks Lee from the top to the floor. Lee comes back to the apron and slowly fights back into it. Lee slowly climbs to the top. Dijakovic with a big boot to the face. Dijakovic climbs to the top and takes control of Lee up high. Dijakovic hits a huge super Spanish Fly but Lee kicks out. Dijakovic goes right back to his feet and tries to get Lee off his feet and can’t. Lee fights back. Dijakovic falls down some as his back may have given out. Lee takes advantage and grabs Dijakovic for the Big Bang Catastrophe for the pin to retain.

Winner: Keith Lee

– After the match, fans start cheering loudly as Lee’s music hits. Lee stands tall and raises the title after taking it from the referee. We go to replays. Lee offers his hand and helps Dijakovic to his feet in a show of respect. Fans cheer them on and they embrace in the middle of the ring. Lee’s music starts back up. Lee points Dijakovic to the corner and helps him up there to pose for an applause. Lee raises the title while Dijakovic poses in the corner.

– We see Tommaso Ciampa backstage getting ready. Bianca Belair is also shown warming up.

– Still to come, Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox in a Street Fight. Beth leads us to a video package for the match.

Street Fight: Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

We go back to the ring for the first women’s Street Fight at Takeover as Tegan Nox makes her way out. She’s suddenly attacked from behind by Dakota Kai to start the match.

Kai beats Nox over into the side production area but Nox turns it around. Nox fights her to the ringside area and tackles her through the barrier at ringside. Kai counters a move with a big DDT on the broken barrier at ringside. Kai brings it in the ring and we get the bell. Kai covers for a quick 2 count. Kai brings a trash can lid, two steel chairs, and two trash cans, in the ring. Nox moves and Kai brings her out to send her into the steel steps.

Kai with a big kick to the face. Kai grabs and swings a cricket bat but Nox ducks and it breaks over the ring post. Nox with a big crossbody off the steps, taking Kai down on the floor. Nox stomps away on the floor. Nox brings a trash can over and puts it over Kai’s body against the ring steps. Nox with an inverted senton to the trash can and Kai against the steps. Nox brings it back in the ring for a 2 count.

Nox brings a table from under the ring and fans cheer her on. Nox stands the table up at ringside. Nox comes to the apron for a suplex to the table on the floor but Kai blocks it. Kai drops Nox and goes back to the floor. Nox follows and they tangle. Nox takes a huge trash can lid shot to the face. Kai rolls Nox back in and keeps her down with boots as fans boo. Kai sends Nox to the apron and tries to knock her off into the table. Nox turns it around and nails a series of superkicks. Nox sends Kai back in the ring and hits her several times with a trash can. Nox with a big German suplex onto the trash can for a close 2 count.

Kai turns it around and nails a big Kai-Ropractor for a 2 count. Nox looks to turn it around as they tangle on the apron. Kai sends her down. Nox blocks a knee brace shot to the face and drops Kai on the apron. Nox brings it back in and goes to the top but Kai jumps up with a big kick. Kai climbs to the top for a superplex but Nox fights back. Kai unloads in frustration as fans boo. Nox grabs Kai by the throat and chokeslams her to the mat. Nox leaps from the top with a Molly Go Round but Kai kicks out at 2. Fans do dueling chants now.

Nox stands a chair up in the middle of the ring as Kai crawls to her. Nox places Kai’s head into the chair but misses a superkick. They tangle and Kai kicks the steel chair into Nox’s face after tossing it to her. They go back to the floor and Kai sends Nox into the ring post. Kai grabs a roll of duct tape and starts securing Nox to the ring post by her wrist. Kai with a big boot to the face, and another. This breaks the tape as Nox falls to the floor. Kai talks trash in Nox’s face and says she asked for this. Kai grabs the timekeeper’s ring bell but Nox kicks her knee out. Nox hits Kai’s knee with a laptop. Kai rushes into the ring in pain.

Nox brings a chain in the ring. The laptop is also in the ring now. Nox takes out the knee with a chain shot. Nox snaps now, focusing on the knee and the brace around it. Nox places a chair around the knee and stomps on it. Kai screams in pain. Nox hits the Shiniest Wizard and drops Kai back again. Nox says she’s not done yet. Nox goes back out and brings the table into the ring. Nox comes back in and stands the table up in the corner. Nox stomps away on Kai. Nox places Kai on the table, then places the chair over her head. Nox goes to the top but she’s decked by Raquel Gonzalez, the former Mae Young Classic competitor.

Fans boo as the former Reina Gonzalez helps Kai off the table. Fans chant “who are you?” now. Gonzalez goes back to the top and manhandles Nox while talking trash in her face. Gonzalez sends Nox through the table and it breaks. Kai takes advantage and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

– After the match, Gonzalez returns to the ring ans Kai’s music stops. Gonzalez helps Kai up and Kai looks confused as she holds her by her arm. Gonzalez finally raises Kai’s arm in victory and we go to replays.

– NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” is announced for the 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday, April 26.

– We get a video package for the next match.

Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor

We go to the ring and out first comes Johnny Gargano. Finn Balor is out next.

The referee can barely hold them back as they meet for trash talking in the middle of the ring. Balor turns and goes to the corner to finish his entrance. We get the bell and they stare each other down as fans do dueling chants to start. They lock up and trade holds. Gargano with a quick roll-up pin attempt. Balor shows off some by doing push-ups while having Gargano locked in a head-scissors. The hold is finally broken as Gargano fights. Balor keeps control and unloads with chops in the corner.

Balor controls the match into the corners again, rocking Gargano with chops. Gargano blocks a shot with a kick. Gargano finally hits a Spear to send Balor off the apron to the floor. Gargano works Balor around ringside now. Balor ends up blocking a dropkick on the floor with a big Slingblade. Balor with a knee to the head as the referee counts. Balor brings it back in and keeps control for a few minutes. Gargano avoids a pin but Balor keeps him grounded with ease.

Fans do louder dueling chants. Gargano finally fights free and rocks Balor. Gargano focuses on Balor’s arm now. Gargano takes Balor back down by his arm and grounds him. Gargano turns it into a pin attempt. Gargano keeps control and rocks Balor into the corner. Balor catches a kick from the apron and turns it into a Dragon Screw leg whip into the ropes. Balor keeps Gargano down and grounds him with the knee again. Balor continues to dominate, taking Gargano back to the corner for strikes and focus on the knee. Balor taunts Gargano but Gargano rocks him. Balor keeps control and takes the knee out again. Balor orders the referee to ask Gargano if he quits. Balor uses the ropes on the knee again as the referee warns him. Gargano kicks Balor to the floor this time. Balor comes right back in but Gargano rolls him for a close 2 count.

Balor goes right back to the mat with focus on the leg and knee of Gargano. Balor rolls Gargano into a submission as Gargano yells out in pain. More back and forth now. Gargano goes for a suicide dive to the floor but Balor grabs him in mid-move. Balor goes for the 1916 on the floor but Gargano rams him back into the steel steps. Gargano goes back in and hits a big rolling senton to take Balor back down on the outside. They bring it back in and Gargano hits the slingshot Spear as Balor turns around. Balor still kicks out at 2.

Balor pleads as Gargano backs him in the corner and stomps. Gargano stomps away on the face and then chops him. Gargano tries to drive Balor off the top but it’s blocked. Gargano blocks Balor’s inverted DDT but Balor levels him for a close 2 count. Fans do dueling chants as Balor stomps on Gargano while he’s down. The referee warns Balor as he unloads with stomps using the ropes. Gargano rolls to the floor. Balor misses a dropkick and flies through the ropes to the floor. Gargano superkicks him. Gargano brings it back in. Gargano goes for a slingshot DDT but it’s blocked. Gargano counters and launches Balor into the turnbuckles like a dart. Balor comes right back. Gargano almost gets the pin after they trade pele kicks, falling on top of Balor. Fans go wild again. They trade big forearm shots from the apron and the ring now. They unload with strikes as fans cheer them on. They go down and get back up. Gargano slingshots himself in but Balor catches him and hits knees. Balor keeps control and goes up top for a big stomp. Gargano dodges the Coup de Grace and hits a big slingshot DDT but Balor kicks out. Gargano and fans can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

They get up and stare each other down before going at it again. Gargano drops Balor with a discus clothesline. Gargano rallies the fans and looks to put Balor away but Balor nails a Slingblade for a pop of his own. Balor charges for the dropkick but Gargano superkicks him. Balor hits the Slingblade and then the big dropkick into the corner. Fans go wild. Balor goes to the top but Gargano dodges the Coup de Grace again. Gargano counters into the GargaNo Escape in the middle of the ring. They struggle and fans cheer them on. Balor breaks free and stomps on Gargano’s chest with both feet. Gargano blocks the 1916 and goes back to the GargaNo Escape. Balor finally makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Balor rolls to the floor as fans chant “fight forever!” again.

Balor stumbles around in front of the announcers. Gargano comes out and pints at Balor. Gargano runs and nails the big dropkick into the barrier. Gargano is all smiles as fans cheer him on. Gargano brings Balor over in front of the announce table but stops. He starts taking the announce table apart and fans pop. Balor counters and slams Gargano on top of the table, with the monitors still on it. Balor climbs up on the main announce table now. Balor runs as Gargano stands up on the Spanish table. Balor leaps and dropkicks Gargano from the Spanish announce table into the barrier.

Balor brings Gargano back into the ring and hits Coup de Grace as the fans continue cheering. Balor points down at Gargano as he rolls around in pain. Balor grabs Gargano for the 1916 and drops Gargano on his head in the middle of the ring. Balor covers for the pin with ease and gets it.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stays on top of Gargano as his music hits. Balor holds Gargano by the throat, talks trash and strikes him as the referee backs him away. Balor stands tall as we go to replays. Balor comes back down and walks over Gargano on his way out of the ring. Balor talks more trash to the camera while making his exit.

– We get a promo for Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream on Wednesday’s NXT.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with The Undisputed Era. She asks Roderick Strong about The Velveteen Dream and he says Dream is a dead man, but that’s Wednesday and tonight is all about The Undisputed Era. He hypes up the champions in the group. Adam Cole dismisses Cathy and says now she can go. Tonight is her last night with WWE. Cathy walks away as The Undisputed Era continues pacing the room.

– Still to come, Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley. We go to a video package.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bianca Belair. She stops and spins, showing off the “Black History In The Making” message on the back of her robe. Belair swings her hair and heads to the ring. NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is out next. They have words as Taylor does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They test each other and break, taunting and talking some more. Ripley goes to work on Belair’s arm now, keeping her down and talking trash. Belair counters but Ripley knocks her in the mouth. Belair comes back and slams Ripley for a pop. Belair blocks a comeback in the corner as the referee counts. Belair ends up running into boots in the corner. Ripley drops her with short-arm clotheslines. Belair ducks one but Ripley dropkicks her into the corner.

Ripley stomps away in the corner. Ripley with a big chop to the chest. More back and forth but Ripley drops her again to keep control. More back and forth as they trade power moves. Belair grounds Ripley as the dueling chants continue. We see Belair’s parents at ringside. Ripley rocks Belair back into the corner and finally fights free. Ripley with a big back-drop. Belair charges but Ripley lands two clotheslines. Ripley with knees to the face and a takedown. Ripley with a big dropkick while Belair is down. Ripley powers up with Belair on her shoulders. Ripley slams Belair face-first for another close 2 count.

Ripley manhandles Belair in a submission, slapping her around. Belair finally fights free and sends Ripley into the corner face-first. Belair goes on and hits a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Ripley with more offense and another close 2 count. Belair ends up rocking Ripley while placing Ripley on the top. They trade huge strikes while one is on the top and the other on the mat. Belair gets the upperhand and presses Ripley high it the air, then to the mat. Fans go wild for Belair. Belair with a handspring moonsault but Ripley gets her knees up. More back and forth as Belair’s parents watch on. Ripley blocks a KOD. Belair ends up taking a big boot to the mat, but comes right back with a big Spear as they both go down now.

They trade strikes from their knees in the middle of the ring now. Fans chant “this is wrestling!” now. Ripley unloads and nails a superkick in the middle of the ring. Belair with strikes and a forearm. Ripley with another kick after blocking the hair whip. Ripley charges and Belair nails a huge back-drop, sending Ripley high in the air and then to the mat. Belair runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Ripley down on the floor. Belair gets up first but Ripley fights her off. Ripley slams Belair face-first into the steel steps. Ripley brings it back in the ring. Belair kicks Ripley away. Ripley charges but Belair sends her back to the floor through the ropes. Ripley fights in from the apron, sending Belair into the top turnbuckle. Belair cuts Ripley off and climbs up with her. Belair goes for a superplex but Ripley fights back. Ripley with a headbutt. Ripley goes for the sunset powerbomb but Belair holds on. Ripley keeps fighting and grabs the pumphandle. Ripley hits a big Riptide while Belair is on the top for the pin to retain.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley recovers as her music hits. We go to replays. Ripley raises her title but she’s attacked from behind out of nowhere. It’s Charlotte Flair. Flair poses as the crowd goes “Wooo!” at her. Flair takes the mic and says she thought about it and she will see Ripley at WrestleMania. Fans pop as Flair drops the mic. Flair hits Natural Selection on Ripley. Fans boo and cheer as Flair raises the NXT Women’s Title in the air. Flair drops the title on Ripley and makes her exit as the mixed reaction continues. Flair exits the ring but grabs Belair and launches her into the steel steps. The boos get louder now as Flair poses.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The BroserWeights vs. The Undisputed Era

Back from a break and out first are NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era – Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Out next are the winners of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic – The BroserWeights – Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne. They’re riding their custom golf cart with the Dusty Cup in the back. Riddle gets the crowd to sing the “Bobby Fish Fry Fish” song, which also plays on the screen. Fish and O’Reilly rush the golf cart at the entrance and a brawl breaks out.

They brawl to ringside and then in the ring. The bell hits as Riddle and O’Reilly go at it to start. O’Reilly drops Riddle and in comes Fish. Fish and Riddle unload with strikes. Riddle with a gutwrench suplex. Riddle with another big suplex as Dunne tags in. Dunne launches Riddle onto Fish, then dropkicks Fish in the face. Fans pop for The BroserWeights. Dunne keeps control and in comes O’Reilly. Dunne goes to work on the fingers of O’Reilly right away. Dunne goes to the floor to grab Fish and slam him on the apron. O’Reilly misses a Superman punch on Dunne. Dunne drops O’Reilly with a big suplex on the floor as well. Dunne and Fish go at it in the ring now. Dunne stomps on the fingers but Fish ends up turning it around and taking Dunne to the corner. O’Reilly tags in but Dunne fights back with strikes. O’Reilly drops him with a big knee and a leg sweep as Fish tags back in. Dunne and Fish tangle some more. Fish with a Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. O’Reilly tags back in and keeps Dunne on the mat with strikes.

Dunne grabs O’Reilly’s ankle but Fish tags in to break it. Dunne ends up fighting out of the corner again but they double team him, sending him from the apron to the floor. Fish brings Dunne back in for a 2 count. Fish works Dunne over in the corner. O’Reilly tags in for the double team but Dunne blocks it. O’Reilly ends up knocking Fish off the apron to the floor as Dunne moves. Dunne drops them again and in comes Riddle for a pop. Riddle unloads on both opponents and kips up. Riddle with an Exploder suplex on O’Reilly and then Fish. Riddle with a pair of Brotons now. Riddle kicks O’Reilly and hits a big Fisherman’s buster on Fish. Riddle with more big offense and a German to O’Reilly for a 2 count. Fans pop for Riddle’s offense. Riddle runs into a knee from O’Reilly. Dunne tags in and they double team O’Reilly twice. Dunne with a close 2 count.

Dunne ends up stomping Fish’s fingers on the floor. He kicks but Fish moves and he kicks the ring post. O’Reilly and Riddle trade big moves in the ring now. Riddle eats Germans and yells back at O’Reilly. Riddle with a German of his own. O’Reilly with a big strike and Riddle comes right back with a knee to drop him. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Riddle ends up spearing Fish on the floor. Riddle comes back in and slams O’Reilly. Riddle goes to put O’Reilly away but Fish hits the chop block from behind. Fish ends up hitting a German on Riddle for a close 2 count. They go to double team Riddle but he nails double knees. Dunne tries to put O’Reilly away a few times but he keeps coming. Riddle has Fish in an ankle lock while Dunne has O’Reilly in one. The champs get out. O’Reilly with a Scorpion Deathlock while Fish has a guillotine on Riddle, now a Sleeper hold. Riddle breaks the hold on Dunne with a knee to the face of O’Reilly. They all go down and try to recover as fans cheer them on.

Fish is legal now. Dunne ducks a kick and hits a German. Dunne stomps on the fingers and kicks Fish in the head. Riddle tags and goes to the top as Dunne has Fish in the Electric Chair. Fish breaks it up. O’Reilly drops Dunne on the floor with a kick. Fish with a big superplex on Riddle. O’Reilly with a big knee drop and a submission on Riddle’s knee in the middle of the ring. Fish keeps Dunne from coming off the top to break the hold. Dunne breaks his fingers back. Dunne leaps off the top and stomps on O’Reilly’s fingers to free Riddle.

Riddle crawls to the corner as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. O’Reilly and Dunne trade strikes. Dunne gets sent into Riddle, knocking him to the floor. Dunne grabs the fingers of O’Reilly and bites them to prevent a tag. Dunne bends the hand back now. O’Reilly and Dunne trade counters. Riddle come sin but misses a Spear, taking Dunne out with it. O’Reilly sends Riddle to the floor. O’Reilly and Fish with the double team to Dunne but he still kicks out and no one can believe it. Dunne fights off the double team and Riddle tags himself in. Riddle with a Final Flash to Fish to drop him. Riddle and Dunne double team O’Reilly some more. Riddle drops O’Reilly into his knee as Dunne connects with a kick to the head. Riddle covers for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

– After the match, the new champions begin their celebration as fans pop. We go to replays. The BroserWeights stand tall with the titles and pose together.

– We get a promo for “Takeover: Tampa Bay” during WrestleMania 36 weekend.

– Mauro leads us to a video package for tonight’s main event.

NXT Title Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Tommaso Ciampa. NXT Champion Adam Cole is out next. We get formal ring introductions as they face off and trash talk.

The bell rings as they face off and go at it. Ciampa takes Cole down with a headlock. Ciampa keeps control and drops Cole with two shoulders. Ciampa sends Cole to the floor. Cole avoids a Willow’s Bell from the apron as he tries to come back in. Cole runs back in and Ciampa follows. Ciampa keeps control and takes Cole down into another headlock. Cole struggles to get free. They finally end up on their feet as the back & forth continues. Ciampa pulls Cole to the floor. Ciampa blocks a shot into the ring post. Ciampa comes back and gets dropped with a big boot to the face. Cole breaks the count and pats himself on the back for a pop. Ciampa takes advantage and sends Cole into the steel steps, then the ring post, then over the announce table. Ciampa puts Cole in a chair and delivers a running knee. Ciampa sits on the apron now and mocks Cole, patting himself on the back for a pop.

Ciampa breaks the count and brings Cole back into the ring. Cole rolls back out and fans boo. Cole misses a kick from the floor. Ciampa with a basement dropkick. Ciampa lays Cole on the apron and delivers a high knee for a pop. Ciampa brings it back in but Cole rolls to the floor again for more boos. Ciampa slams Cole over the top of the barrier, ribs-first, then clubs him over the back. Ciampa with a running high knee to knock Cole of the barrier. Ciampa plays to the crowd for a pop. Ciampa puts Cole in another chair and chops away. Ciampa rallies the crowd as the referee counts. Ciampa delivers another huge running knee while Cole is in the chair. Ciampa celebrates with a fan. Ciampa stares at the NXT Title belt and goes to bring Cole back to the ring.

Ciampa looks to slam Cole on to the announce table but Cole slides out. Cole ducks a kick and an enziguri. Fans chant “holy shit!” after Cole launches Ciampa back onto the edge of the announce table, neck-first. The referee checks on Ciampa. Cole brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Cole keeps Ciampa down and works him over, trash talking him. Ciampa with a 2 count out of nowhere. Cole comes right back and levels him with a kick to the face. Cole taunts Ciampa. Cole goes back to the top but Ciampa rocks him. Cole blocks the sunset bomb and kicks the leg. Cole with a big Backstabber from the corner for a 2 count. Cole with a headlock now. Fans do dueling chants. Ciampa looks to make a comeback but Cole blocks Willow’s Bell again. Cole counters and drops Ciampa with an enziguri. Cole comes off the ropes for a Panama Sunrise but Ciampa kicks him on the way down. Ciampa keeps fighting and mounts offense for a big German suplex. Ciampa levels Cole again and hits the Torture Rack bomb for a close 2 count. More back and forth on the mat now. Cole levels Ciampa but runs into an uppercut. Cole rocks Ciampa with a knee. Cole hits a Ushigoroshi for a close 2 count.

They end up back on the top. Cole looks for a super Panama Sunrise but Ciampa blocks and turns it into a big Air Raid Crash but Cole still kicks out at 2. They end up on the floor and Ciampa powerbombs Cole into the announce table. It breaks some and Cole falls to the floor. Ciampa takes the top off and delivers a stiff powerbomb, this time putting Cole through the table. Ciampa brings Cole right back in and delivers a running knee to the face. Ciampa goes for another knee but Cole superkicks him. Ciampa clotheslines Cole. Ciampa with Project Ciampa for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Fans chant “fight forever!” again as they trade strikes in the middle of the ring.

Ciampa keeps the strikes going but Cole boots him in the face. Cole sends Ciampa out to the floor with a second bicycle kick. Cole runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Ciampa meets him in mid-air, knocking him to the floor. Fans chant “NXT!” while both are down. The referee counts. Ciampa breaks it and brings Cole back in the ring. Cole drops Ciampa on his neck. Cole with another big Ushigoroshi for a close 2 count. Cole can’t believe it.

Fans do more dueling chants as Cole talks trash to Ciampa. Ciampa rocks him and they unload on each other again. Cole with two big kicks to bring Ciampa down. Cole with the Last Shot to the back of the head. Ciampa rolls to the bottom rope to avoid the pin. Cole follows to the apron and goes to the top. Cole goes for a Sunrise on the apron but Ciampa turns it into a Air Raid Crash on the apron. Fans chant “holy shit!” as Ciampa crawls to Cole. Fans chant “Mamma Mia!” now. Ciampa goes for a Fairytale Ending on the floor but Cole blocks it and backdrops him on the floor. Cole stands on top of the main announce table now. Cole nails a Panama Sunrise from the announce table to the floor.

Cole finally gets Ciampa back into the ring as the referee counts. Cole follows but Ciampa drops him with a draping DDT. Ciampa with a Fairytale Ending in the middle of the ring. Cole still kicks out at 2 and Ciampa can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Ciampa gets up first. Ciampa grabs Cole but Cole clutches his leg. Cole drags Ciampa down into a Crossface submission. Ciampa counters but Cole crawls for the bottom rope to break the hold and finally does. Cole crawls out to the floor. Roderick Strong runs down to distract the referee on the apron as Ciampa brings Cole back in. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish drag Ciampa to the floor and double team him. Fans boo as they roll Ciampa back in. Cole covers but Ciampa kicks out at 2.

The Undisputed Era cheers Cole on from the outside now. Fans chant for Ciampa. Ciampa ducks a Last Shot. Ciampa backdrops Cole over the top onto Fish and O’Reilly. Strong takes a Willow’s Bell. Ciampa runs the ropes and takes out all of The Undisputed Era on the floor. Ciampa brings Cole back in but Cole nails three superkicks. Cole with a Last Shot for the close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Cole can’t believe it and fans go wild.

Cole grabs the title after Strong puts it in the ring while O’Reilly distracts the referee. Cole blocks it. This leads to Cole sending Ciampa into the ropes, knocking the referee to the floor. Cole with a cheap shot to Ciampa. Cole goes for the Panama Sunrise but Ciampa kicks him low on the way down. Ciampa with a Fairytale Ending and covers for the 3 count but the referee is still down. Fans keep counting the pin past 10. Johnny Gargano is at ringside now to support Ciampa. Ciampa crawls for the belt but Gargano pulls it away from him. Gargano knocks Ciampa in the head with the belt. Fans boo. Cole takes advantage and covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Adam Cole

– After the match, Gargano marches to the back as The Undisputed Era hits the ring to celebrate with Cole, who raises the title in the air. Gargano looks back at the in-ring celebration. Mauro says something snapped in Gargano after he lost to Finn Balor tonight. We go to replays. NXT “Takeover: Portland” goes off the air with The Undisputed Era sitting on the apron together, talking trash as Cole raises the title.