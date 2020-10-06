NXT TakeOver Recap Video, Edge Comments On The TakeOver Main Event, & More

– Edge took to Twitter after Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event and gave props to Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor for their main event match.

“@FinnBalor @KORcombat that was outstanding,” he wrote.

– Below is a video package of highlights from Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, formerly known as the WWE Performance Center. Also below is a new WWE Now video with McKenzie Mitchell recapping the 31st Takeover event.

– While Vic Joseph was live at the Capitol Wrestling Center for last night’s Takeover event, Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix called the event from their homes, likely due to COVID-19 concerns. Phoenix has called the NXT shows from home for several months now, and Barrett has been away for a few weeks. As seen below, WWE had two enhancement talents that were apparently used as stand-ins at the announce table last night. The male extra was indie wrestler Kai Douglas, and the female extra was indie wrestler Kaci Lennox.