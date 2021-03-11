NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver Announced As Two Night Show

The first-ever two-day WWE NXT Takeover special is now official for WrestleMania 37 Week. NXT General Manager William Regal opened tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network and announced that NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” will air on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8.

Night 1 will air as the weekly NXT episode on the USA Network at 8pm ET. Night 2 will air exclusively on the WWE Network on Peacock for fans in the United States, and on the WWE Network internationally. There’s no word yet on matches planned for “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Below is a clip from the promo in tonight’s announcement by Regal, along with the Takeover logo: