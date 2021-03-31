NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver Pre-Show Hosts

The hosts have been announced for the two-night WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Kickoff pre-show to air next week on the WWE Network and other WWE digital platforms.

It was announced this morning on The Bump that WWE veteran Mickie James will join Sam Roberts, Jimmy Smith of American Ninja Warrior hosting fame, and sports journalist Arash Markazi on the Takeover pre-show panels. The Kickoff will air both nights.