NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 Preview For Tonight (4/8)

NXT will present the Night 2 of TakeOver: Stand And Deliver tonight on the WWE Network and Peacock. The event will begin at 7 PM Eastern Time with the Pre-Show.

Stay tuned to PWMania throughout the day for the latest on TakeOver. Here is the current line up for tonight-

-NXT Championship: Finn Balor [C] vs. Karrion Kross

-Unsanctioned Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

-North American Championship: Johnny Gargano [C] vs. Bronson Reed

-Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match: Jordan Devlin [C] vs. Santos Escobar [C]

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart [C] vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell