NXT TakeOver: War Games Full Card For Tonight

Join us here on PWMania tonight for full coverage of the NXT TakeOver: War Games event from the Capitol Wrestling Center. The Pre-Show will begin at 6:30 PM Eastern Time. Here is the line up for tonight-
Men’s WarGames Match
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)
WarGames Advantage: The Kings
Women’s WarGames Match
Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)
WarGames Advantage: Team Blackheart
Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title
Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Leon Ruff (c)
Strap Match
Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa