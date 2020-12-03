NXT TakeOver: War Games Updates – Women’s Advantage Decided, Final Team Shotzi Member, New Singles Match

Team Shotzi Blackheart has won the advantage for the women’s WarGames match at Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event.

Tonight’s Takeover go-home edition of NXT saw Shotzi earn the advantage by defeating Raquel Gonzalez in the Ladder Match main event.

The main event featured interference from both WarGames teams. This saw the reveal of the fourth and final member of Team Shotzi – NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Shirai will join Shotzi, Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley for the big War Games battle against Team Candice LeRae – Gonzalez, Dakota Kai, Toni Storm, and LeRae.

In other news for Sunday’s Takeover event, Timothy Thatcher looks to take on Tommaso Ciampa.

Ciampa has had his eye on Thatcher for a few weeks now, for the way Thatcher bullies his students in his “Thatch-as-Thatch-Can” training sessions. Tonight’s show saw the two grapplers come to blows after Ciampa interrupted Thatcher’s latest training session. Thatcher declared that he has no problem with Ciampa and wants no trouble with him, but then attacked him. This led to Thatcher and one of his students double teaming Ciampa. Thatcher later told McKenzie Mitchell that Ciampa will learn about respect on Sunday.

“Takeover: WarGames 2020” will air live this Sunday, December 6, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from tonight’s go-home episode:

Men’s WarGames Match

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)

WarGames Advantage: The Kings

Women’s WarGames Match

Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)

WarGames Advantage: Team Blackheart

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Leon Ruff (c)

Strap Match

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa