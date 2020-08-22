NXT TakeOver: XXX Line Up For Tonight

The WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” event will air tonight, live from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The 30th Takeover event will be headlined by Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee, plus Karrion Kross vs. NXT Champion Keith Lee with the title on the line.

Remember to join us tonight for live Takeover coverage, beginning with the Pre-Show at 6:30pm ET. The Pre-Show will feature Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to determine the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show. Below is the current card:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher

Pre-Show: #1 Contender’s Triple Threat

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza