NXT TakeOver: XXX Theme Song Announced

Triple H announced today that Metallica’s “Moth Into The Flame” single will be the official theme song for the “Takeover: XXX” event during WWE SummerSlam weekend on Saturday, August 22.

He wrote, “#NXTTakeOver: XXX will be our biggest event yet…so we had to make it as LOUD as possible. A special thank you to @Metallica for this #NXTLoud theme. “Moth Into Flame” gets even LOUDER on S&M2, out August 28th. #WeAreNXT”

You can see The Game’s latest NXT Loud promo below: