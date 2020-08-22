NXT TakeOver: XXX Updates – Pre-show Video, Shawn Michaels Comments, McAfee vs. Cole

– Below is the WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” Pre-Show video. The pre-show will feature Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium for a future title shot.

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who also works behind-the-scenes with the NXT brand, took to Twitter and commented on tonight’s match between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee.

“Can’t tell you how excited I am to see this match. A lot to look forward to this evening. #NXTTakeOver,” he wrote.

– Speaking of tonight’s Cole vs. McAfee match, NXT General Manager William Regal greeted Cole and his entourage on the Pre-Show and told them that the bout will be between the two competitors only. It looks like The Undisputed Era and McAfee’s crew will be banned from ringside.