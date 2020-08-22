NXT TakeOver: XXX Updates – Pre-show Video, Shawn Michaels Comments, McAfee vs. Cole

– Below is the WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” Pre-Show video. The pre-show will feature Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium for a future title shot.
– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who also works behind-the-scenes with the NXT brand, took to Twitter and commented on tonight’s match between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee.
“Can’t tell you how excited I am to see this match. A lot to look forward to this evening. #NXTTakeOver,” he wrote.
Can’t tell you how excited I am to see this match. A lot to look forward to this evening. #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/SIidY6YYOp
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 22, 2020
– Speaking of tonight’s Cole vs. McAfee match, NXT General Manager William Regal greeted Cole and his entourage on the Pre-Show and told them that the bout will be between the two competitors only. It looks like The Undisputed Era and McAfee’s crew will be banned from ringside.
No back up, no problem?
Per #WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal, tonight's bout between @AdamColePro & @PatMcAfeeShow wil be a one-on-one encounter! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/HWlhSL39gx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 22, 2020