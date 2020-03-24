NXT To Air Matches From Canceled TakeOver: Tampa Event In April

The matches originally planned for the nixed WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event will air during NXT TV episodes on the USA Network in the month of April, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Takeover: Tampa Bay” was cancelled when WWE pulled the plug on WrestleMania 36 Week due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was announced today that beginning on Wednesday, April 1, the planned Takeover matches will begin airing on the weekly NXT TV series.

Triple H will appear on this week’s NXT episode to give more details on the planned Takeover matches that will air. As noted, Triple H will also be on this week’s NXT episode to deal with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano after their recent brawl through the WWE Performance Center.

“Takeover: Tampa Bay” was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at the Amalie Arena.

The only Takeover match made official before the cancellation was the Women’s Ladder Match to crown a new #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Champion, which would be the winner of the WrestleMania 36 match between champion Rhea Ripley and challenger Charlotte Flair. Tegan Nox, Chelsea Green and Mia Yim had already qualified for that match. Candice LeRae vs. Mercedes Martinez was scheduled to be the next qualifying match, but that match was nixed due to schedule changes related to the COVID-19 outbreak. SI notes that potential candidates for the remaining spots would be LeRae and Bianca Belair, or a returning Io Shirai.

Other potential matches to air during the month of April are Ciampa vs. Gargano, The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole, and Finn Balor vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee. Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest are also potential challengers for Lee.

Stay tuned for updates on the NXT matches that will air in place of Takeover. Below is WWE’s announcement: