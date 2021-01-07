NXT To Hold Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic, Updates On The Main Dusty Rhodes Classic

The first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament is set to take place soon. NXT General Manager William Regal appeared in a backstage segment during tonight’s New Year’s Evil show and announced that the women’s tournament will happen soon. No other details were announced, but you can see the logo below.

On a related note, a new tag team has been revealed for the 2021 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament – The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson). It was announced that next Wednesday’s NXT show will feature The Grizzled Young Vets vs. Ever-Rise in a first round match. The other first round match previously announced for next week is The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango. Below is the updated list of teams for the 2021 Men’s Dusty Classic after tonight’s NXT episode:

* The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson)

* Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel)

* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong)

* Breezango (Fandango, Tyler Breeze)

* Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)

* Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

* Curt Stallion and August Grey

That makes 8 teams now official for the Dusty Classic. There’s no word on if any other teams will be announced, but the first two Dusty Classic tournaments featured 16 tag teams, while the rest have had 8 teams. WWE will be revealing the full Dusty Classic brackets soon.

Stay tuned for details on the first-ever Women’s Dusty Classic, and more on the Men’s Dusty Classic. Below are related tweets, along with the Regal and Dexter Lumis segment: