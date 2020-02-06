R-Truth’s New Rap Song, NXT Top 10 Moments, Noam Dar/ICW

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE NXT episode:

– R-Truth revealed on Twitter that his “Set It Off” single will be released on all streaming platforms next Friday, which is Valentine’s Day. You can hear a snippet from the song in the tweet below:

– WWE NXT UK Superstar Noam Dar captured the ICW World Heavyweight Title at Insane Championship Wrestling’s recent 9th Annual Square Go event in Glasgow, Scotland. Dar defeated Stevie Boy to begin his first reign with the company.

While Dar is working for the NXT UK brand right now, he returned to ICW back in November and is exclusively working for that promotion outside of WWE. ICW announced this week that Dar will defend his title against Wolfgang, who is one-half of the current NXT UK Tag Team Champions, on Saturday, March 21 at the Wrestling Experience Scotland event. Below is video from Dar’s title win, and a promo for Wolfgang vs. Dar: