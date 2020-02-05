NXT TV Recap – 2/5/2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network opens up with a video package of highlights from last week’s show.

– We’re live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as they hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out comes 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners The BroserWeights – Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, to celebrate last week’s win. They come out riding a decorated golf cart, with the Dusty Classic Cup on the back.

Riddle talks about their big win. Dunne says he never thought he’d be teaming with Riddle. Riddle says it was meant to be, bro. They mention becoming NXT Tag Team Champions at “Takeover: Portland” but the music interrupts and out comes The Undisputed Era – Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, the current champions. They discredit The BroserWeights and go to head to the ring but Roderick Strong comes down the ramp and calms them down. Fish runs Riddle and Dunne down, adding that they have bigger fish to fry. Riddle thinks it’s hilarious that Bobby Fish just said fish. Riddle and Dunne go on with the fish jokes. Fans chant “Bro!” and pop after Riddle repeats a really lame line. Dunne says all that matters is they will become the new champions at Takeover. The music hits as Riddle and Dunne make their exits.

– Still to come, Charlotte Flair will be here. There will also be an interview with Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano.

Angel Garza vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

We go back to the ring and out comes Angel Garza as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Garza tries to show Scott up early on. They tangle some more and Garza nails a big kick. Garza beats Scott up near the corner. Garza goes on the second rope and walks out but Scott does the same and nails a big springboard hurricanrana for a pop. Garza goes to the floor for a breather. More back and forth on the apron now. Scott sweeps Garza, kicking him to the floor. Scott goes to fly out but Garza nails a big superkick to the head. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Garza unloads on Scott. Garza snatches his pants off to a pop, then nails a superkick in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Garza goes for a reverse slingshot DDT on the top rope but Scott counters and nails a German suplex. Scott jumps right back up and nails a Flatliner but Garza kicks out at 2.

Fans start to rally for Scott now. Scott unloads with kicks to the gut against the ropes now. Garza sends Scott to the apron. Scott with a kick to the head from the apron. Scott comes back in but Garza counters in mid-air with a big superkick to the face. They both go down and fans chant “NXT!” now. They trade strikes from their knees now, working to get back up in the middle of the ring.

Garza unloads with a series of headbutts after they get back up. Scott counters out of nowhere and drives Garza into the mat for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Garza takes it to the top now but gets sent down. Garza distracts with his pants in his hand. Scott ends up with them. Garza drops to his knees and begs Scott to take it easy. Scott isn’t falling for the ruse as he levels Garza with the House Call but can’t put Garza away. They tangle again into the corner. Garza drops Scott as he goes for the top rope. Garza follows up with the Wing Clipper in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Garza takes the mic and says he just beat Swerve, and this past Monday on RAW he got to go up against his cousin Humberto Carrillo and Rey Mysterio. Garza says he never lost the NXT Cruiserweight Title, and he wants it back. He knows Jordan Devlin is in the building tonight, and he will be watching Devlin. Garza’s music starts back up.

– The cameras cut backstage to The Undisputed Era bullying a staffer and some enhancement talents while looking for Tommaso Ciampa. One crew member gets tossed into a production case by Bobby Fish. They taunt another enhancement talent who is getting his hair cut. Strong takes the clippers and shaves parts of his hair off as they all laugh. NXT Champion Adam Cole tells everyone in the back to let Ciampa know they’re looking for him. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette for Mercedes Martinez.

– We see WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter sitting at ringside. Fans cheer him on.

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Killian Dain

We go to the ring and out first comes Dominik Dijakovic. Killian Dain is out next. We see video from their confrontation at the WWE Performance Center earlier today.

The bell rings and Dain goes right for Dijakovic. They brawl into the corner and Dijakovic turns it around. Dijakovic comes off the ropes with a big axe handle. Dain turns it around and works Dijakovic over against the ropes. Dain clotheslines Dijakovic over the top to the floor. Dijakovic turns it around on the floor and sends Dain into the steel ring steps. Dijakovic with a big cannonball. Dijakovic brings it back in the ring and goes for a discus clothesline but Dain cuts him off with a big crossbody in the middle of the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they trade strikes. Dijakovic launches Dain with a big suplex. Dijakovic with a Chokebomb in the middle of the ring for a 2 count now. Dijakovic goes to the top but Dain climbs up for a superplex and nails it. Dain doesn’t try for a pin. Dijakovic with a big kick after they get up. Dain comes right back with a big kick of his own. Dijakovic levels Dain with a big boot for a 2 count.

Dijakovic goes back to the top for a moonsault but Dain moves. Dain with a big dropkick and a senton in the corner. Dain goes to the second rope for a Vader Bomb but Dijakovic grabs his leg. Dijakovic with a big boot to the face while Dain is still in position for the Vader Bomb. Dijakovic with a big Feast Your Eyes out of the corner, covering for the pin to win.

Winner: Dominik Dijakovic

– After the match, we go to replays as the music hits. Dijakovic looks on from the stage now, talking trash about dominating. Mauro confirms Dijakovic vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee for Takeover in Portland. Lee comes walking out to the stage as fans start chanting for him. They have somewhat friendly words and end up shaking hands as Lee walks off.

– Still to come, Balor and Gargano will speak.

– The camera cuts backstage to The Undisputed Era hunting for Tommaso Ciampa. They stop and ask Kushida if he’s seen Ciampa. They beat Kushida down in a hallway. Cole puts Kushida through a piece of wood or plastic, burying him in a cart. Bronson Reed walks up and he also gets beat down. The Undisputed Era walks off as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Mauro is at the announce table, but he’s joined by Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano via split video feed. They have words about their match at the “Takeover: Portland” event. Balor says he will prove Gargano is not the next Finn Balor. Gargano says that’s right, he’s the only Johnny Gargano. They go on and Balor gets fired up. Gargano says that’s the Balor he needs, not the RAW or SmackDown Balor, not the one who lost so many weeks in a row before he came back to NXT. Balor goes on and says he’s not coming to Portland to have the match of the year, he’s coming to have the last match of Gargano’s life. Gargano mentions how he will drive the NXT flag he carries through Balor’s heart. Gargano storms off from his seat but warns Balor that he doesn’t miss. Balor says he doesn’t have a heart.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Kacy Catanzaro

We go to the ring and out comes Mercedes Martinez. Kacy Catanzaro is out next. We get a video package on Catanzaro as she makes her entrance.

The bell rings and they go to lock up but Kacy goes behind. They briefly tangle and Martinez hits a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Martinez works Kacy over in the corner. Martinez with a suplex now, holding Kacy in the air with one arm. Kacy counters, drops Martinez and then nails a dropkick. Kacy with a head scissors takedown and a corner clothesline.

Kacy keeps going but Martinez rocks her. Kacy with a big takedown for another close 2 count. Kacy tries to come in from the apron but Martinez knocks her out of the air, out to the floor. Martinez follows and works Kacy over on the floor, sending her face-first into the ring post. Martinez sends Kacy back-first into the apron again as the referee counts, then into the barrier to keep control.

Martinez sends Kacy back into the barrier and then brings her into the ring. Martinez nails her Fisherman’s Buster in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

– After the match, Martinez poses on the ropes as her music hits.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley now. Cathy says Charlotte Flair is on her way to the building now. Ripley says her only concern tonight is Bianca Belair, but it’s nice of The Queen to show up. Rhea smiles as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Beth hypes the Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox Street Fight at Takeover.

– We see The Undisputed Era walking backstage. Tommaso Ciampa attacks and starts taking them out, putting some of them in a trailer. Ciampa beats Adam Cole into the arena as fans cheer them on. Ciampa slams Cole’s face into the announce over and over, putting him back down. The rest of The Undisputed Era makes the save as the brawl goes into the ring now. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne hit the ring to join Ciampa. Referees and security are also out to try and break things up as fans chant “let them fight!” now. NXT General Manager William Regal comes out and says if they all want to fight, then this is getting settled tonight. Ciampa, Riddle and Dunne look on from the ring as The Undisputed Era regroups on the ramp with Regal. The Undisputed Era storms the ring again as the brawl continues. Security is right behind them, trying to break it up. Cole and Strong double team Ciampa at ringside now, brawling up to the stage. They’re all on the stage fighting now. Security and officials finally restore order as we go to the announcers for a quick discussion on what happened.

Jordan Devlin vs. Tyler Breeze

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, making his TV debut for the main NXT brand. The NXT UK Superstar hits the ring and poses for tonight’s non-title match. Tyler Breeze is out next.

Breeze does his pose on the apron but Devlin dropkicks him to the floor before the bell rings. Fans pop. The referee tries to keep Devlin back but he works over Breeze on the floor some. Devlin returns to the ring and raises his title in the air but fans are booing him. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Devlin works Breeze over while he’s down, taunting him some. Devlin takes it to the corner for more. Breeze counters in the opposite corner and connects with a big kick for a 2 count. Breeze keeps the offense going and drags Devlin into the corner. Breeze slams The Irish Ace’s leg into the ring post as fans chant “one more time!” now. Breeze wraps Devlin’s leg around the post again.

Breeze returns to the ring and continues working on the leg or the knee in the corner. Devlin turns it around and hits a big backbreaker in the middle of the ring, while selling the hurt knee. Breeze counters a shot and unloads on Devlin with a bunch of offense as fans cheer him on. Breeze drops a leg on Devlin for another pin attempt. Breeze keeps Devlin grounded with strikes now. Breeze keeps Devlin down as the referee checks on them.

Devlin fights up and out. Devlin with a big uppercut. Breeze counters and nails a back-drop. Devlin gets back up but Breeze sends him over the top rope to the floor. Breeze follows and Devlin charges but Breeze sends him to the apron. Devlin with a big kick to the chest from the apron. Devlin goes up and nails a huge moonsault to the floor, taking Breeze back down. The referee counts and fans count along. They make it back into the ring before the 10 count.

Devlin with stiff chops in the corner now. Devlin counters a shot and nails a Uranage, then a standing moonsault in the middle of the ring. Devlin covers for a close 2 count as we go back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Breeze unloads with kicks and sends Devlin down with a dropkick. Breeze counters offense and blocks a back-drop, then drops Devlin with another big clothesline for a close 2 count. Breeze with more offense and another close 2 count. Devlin comes back with a standing Spanish Fly out of nowhere for a close 2 count. Devlin goes up but Breeze puts him back down. Breeze with the single-leg Crab. Devlin goes for the ropes but Breeze drags him back. It’s broken for a close 2 count. Breeze comes back with a big superkick for a 2 count as fans go wild.

Breeze hits a jumping knee but Devlin comes back. Devlin with a cutter for another close 2 count. Both competitors are showing frustration now. They get up and trade strikes now. Devlin yanks Breeze up by his arm from the mat, putting him back down by Devil Inside for the pin to win.

Winner: Jordan Devlin

– After the match, the music hits as Devlin stands tall with his title. Devlin dismisses the referee and stands tall by himself. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Ripley and Belair will meet face to face in the ring. We see a SUV pull up to the arena in the back. Charlotte Flair hops out and makes her way into the building. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Bianca Belair. Belair takes the mic and says she will be challenging for the NXT Women’s Title next week at “Takeover: Portland” but apparently Rhea Ripley forgot about that because she went to RAW to challenge Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 36. Belair says she doesn’t care about all of that, she doesn’t care about a Queen, because she just wants Ripley to come out here right now and… the music interrupts and out comes Charlotte Flair to a pop, making her return to NXT.

Flair jokes with Belair to open the ropes for her, but Belair isn’t impressed. Fans chant “welcome home!” as Flair shows off after the music stops. Flair says she loves a NXT “Wooo!” and she delivers another. Flair says she has a lot of respect for Belair but Belair is not her. Flair goes on about Belair making it all about herself, when the music interrupts and out comes Ripley.

Fans chant “Rhea!” as she hits the ring. All three Superstars face off. Flair puts her face in Belair’s face to back her out of the face-off. Belair is getting hyped up as Ripley takes the mic, telling Flair to spit it out if she came here for a purpose. Ripley says she’s all about dropping The Queen at WrestleMania. Belair steps in between them and tells them to hold up. She addresses Flair and says Flair is standing here but Flair doesn’t even go here. Fans chant “EST!” now. Belair says Ripley thinks she’s just going to run over her in Portland, but no. Belair says it will be her vs. Flair at WrestleMania because Ripley can’t beat the EST of NXT. Flair says this is a confrontation for champions, so Belair needs to stand over to the side and fix her braid.

Ripley tells Flair she didn’t come to RAW disrespecting her, so don’t come to NXT disrespecting us. Ripley says she and Belair are going to tear each other apart at Takeover, but they have a saying here in case Flair forgot – We Are NXT. Belair decks Flair out of nowhere. Flair comes out of the corner but gets double teamed, straight into the mat on her face. Fans chant “NXT!” as Ripley and Belair stand over Flair. Ripley and Belair have words now as Flair sells the attack on the mat. Belair talks more trash to Ripley and makes her exit. Flair rolls out of the ring and also heads to the back as Ripley holds her title in the ring.

– Still to come, our six-man main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Mauro hypes Poppy doing the “Takeover: Portland” theme songs.

The Undisputed Era vs. Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne and Tommaso Ciampa

We go to the ring for tonight’s six-man main event as The Undisputed Era’s NXT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish are out. They’re attacked by Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne and Tommaso Ciampa before the bell. A big brawl breaks out at ringside, going up the ramp and on the stage, and back down.

The bell finally rings as Ciampa and O’Reilly are in the ring going at it to start. O’Reilly nailed Ciampa from behind to start. Ciampa levels O’Reilly after some back and forth. Riddle comes in and kicks away until O’Reilly counters. Fish tags in and trades strikes with Riddle. Riddle takes Fish down by his arm. Fish turns it into a quick 2 count. Cole tags in but he runs right into a big kick to the face from Riddle.

Dunne tags in and Cole gets double teamed by The BroserWeights. Cole fights Dunne off but Dunne nails a big enziguri in the corner. Cole blocks The Bitter End. Dunne fights in from the apron but Fish holds his leg. Dunne with a moonsault to the floor on Fish. Strong runs over and takes Dunne out. Cole brings Dunne back in the ring and beats him down. Fish tags back in and works Dunne over as Strong cheers him at ringside.

O’Reilly tags back in and unloads on Dunne in the corner. Dunne finally counters and takes O’Reilly’s leg out. Riddle ends up tagging in and unloading with kicks and forearms for everyone as fans pop. Riddle lunches Fish with an Exploder. Riddle also hits O’Reilly with an Exploder. Riddle with Brotons to Fish and O’Reilly. Riddle with a big German to Fish for a 2 count. The Undisputed Era regroups on the floor s we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole comes in to beat Riddle down. Cole grounds Riddle with a headlock. Fans start rallying for Riddle now. Riddle fights up but Cole keeps control and tags in O’Reilly for a double team. Riddle kicks out at 2. O’Reilly puts Riddle down and keeps him grounded but Riddle fights back, resisting on his way back up. Fans do dueling chants now. O’Reilly with a jumping guillotine and a body scissors. Riddle gets out but O’Reilly blocks the Ripcord knee. O’Reilly with a big German suplex. Riddle comes right back with a German of his own. They go on and collide, both going down.

Strong interferes from the apron as the referee is distracted. More back and forth now. Dunne finally comes in. Cole goes to work on Cole and takes out O’Reilly as he comes in. Dunne slams O’Reilly on Cole. Dunne goes on and covers Cole for a 2 count. Dunne misses from the top on Cole, who comes back with a big flying knee in the middle of the ring. Cole goes to the top for a Panama Sunrise but Dunne blocks him with a big forearm. He eats a big Ushigoroshi but kicks out at 2. More back and forth until Ciampa comes in. Ciampa unloads as fans chant “Daddy’s home!” now.

Ciampa focuses on O’Reilly in the ring now, nailing a few big knees. Strong tries to interfere again but Ciampa takes him out. Cole also gets rocked. Ciampa fights O’Reilly off and drops him into Project Ciampa for a 2 count as Fish makes the save. Riddle runs in and levels Fish. Ciampa lets O’Reilly tag Cole in. Ciampa tells Cole to come bring it.

Cole and Ciampa unload in the middle of the ring. Ciampa gets the upperhand but Cole drops him. There’s chaos now as everyone gets involved. Cole superkicks The BroserWeights but Ciampa blocks a superkick. The chaos continues until Strong runs into the ring and drops Ciampa. The referee calls for the disqualification and we get the bell.

Winners by DQ: Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

– After the bell, The Undisputed Era keeps the offense going as the tag team champions double team Dunne on the floor. They hit High Low on Riddle at ringside now. Strong drops Ciampa in the middle of the ring as Cole recovers next to them. Fans boo as The Undisputed Era gathers in the middle of the ring now. Strong brings a can of yellow spray paint to Cole. The boos continue as Cole talks trash to Ciampa while the others hold him down. Cole sprays a yellow “X” on Ciampa’s back. The referee tries to restore order but The Undisputed Era isn’t done with Ciampa. Cole drops his knee pad and exposes the knee to put Ciampa away, but the lights go down and we see the “5,2,0” circle teaser that was shown last week.

Fans go wild as The Velveteen Dream appears on the top turnbuckle out of nowhere. Dream leaps at The Undisputed Era and takes them all down at once. Fans go wild as Dream unloads on Cole and his crew with superkicks. Dream drops Cole with a Dream Valley Driver and sends him out. Velveteen mounts Strong and unloads on him, forcing him to scramble to the floor. Fans chant “welcome back!” as Dream poses in the middle of the ring. NXT goes off the air with Dream standing tall as fans cheer him on.