NXT TV Tapings Scheduled For Tuesday Night In April

WWE NXT TV is currently scheduled to run the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Tuesday, April 7.

There’s no word yet on what the rare Tuesday night event will be for, but this is the first Tuesday after WrestleMania 36. It’s also unknown if the regular Wednesday night NXT TV episode will air on the USA Network that week, which would feature the fallout from the “Takeover: Tampa” event during WrestleMania 36 Weekend.

It’s possible that they tape the Wednesday night NXT TV show that Tuesday, but that has not been confirmed.

Tickets for the Tuesday, April 7 NXT event at Full Sail will go on sale this coming Monday, March 2 at 10am ET.

Stay tuned for updates on the Tuesday night NXT TV event. Below is a promotional graphic mailed out to fans on the NXT tickets mailing list earlier today:

FULL SAIL ON A TUESDAY! pic.twitter.com/TkogyCNSUs — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) February 28, 2020

