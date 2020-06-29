Major NXT UK Announcement Reportedly To Be Made

A major WWE NXT UK announcement is expected to be made tomorrow.

There have been a lot of rumors and speculation on the future of NXT UK as of late, but F4Wonline.com reports that the announcement on Tuesday is related to the future of the brand. NXT UK talents were reportedly informed that there is a mandatory conference call scheduled for tomorrow, but they were not given any indication on what the call is for.

NXT UK has not taped any new shows in months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The brand also recently saw the releases of Ligero and Travis Banks due to the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media.

Stay tuned for updates on the NXT UK brand.